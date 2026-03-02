Two Tennessee high school football programs placed on probation

Two Tennessee high school football teams were placed under probation due to recruiting violations. As Cecil Joyce of the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal reported, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association penalized Blackman and Riverdale with various sanctions.

TSSAA law states that students involved in recruiting violations cannot participate in athletics for 12 months if they enrolled at the school. In a letter from TSSAA executive director Mark Reeves, Blackman learned about the self-reported violations which occurred before the school hired Will Hester in January.

Three Blackman assistant coaches directly contacted student-athletes via social media instead of directing them to the appropriate admissions administrator. Due to these infractions, the TSSAA will place Blackman for two years. Since the school is already under probation until the end of the 2025-26 school year due to postgame fight in 2024, their probation will last until the end of the 2027-28 Tennessee high school football season.

Likewise, they will only have five days of offseason practice for the 2026-27 season and will forego one fall football scrimmage for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. Blackman coaches will also undergo a re-education program with emphasis on the TSSAA’s recruiting rule, and will pay a $1,000 fine.

Meanwhile, a Riverdale assistant coach directly conversed with a student and they signed a lease agreement on December. A month later, the student enrolled at the school. Due to this transaction, Riverdale will be under probation until the 2025-26 athletic calendar.

They must also remove two days of spring practice from its 2026 calendar allowance. Riverdale must also forfeit one scrimmage from its 2026 schedule and will conduct education sessions for its coaches regarding recruitment policies.

Blackman finished the 2025 Tennessee high school football season with a 12-2 record. Their campaign ended with a loss to Oakland in the Division I Class 6A state semifinals. Similarly, Riverdale had an 8-4 record and lost to Maryville in the second round of the Division I Class 6A playoffs.