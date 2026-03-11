Two-time Olympian Devon Allen returns to coach at Arizona high school

Olympian Devon Allen will return to his high school alma mater and coach the next generation of athletes. As the Arizona Republic’s Logan Stanley reported, Allen will give back to Brophy College Preparatory, the school that helped him become a world-class competitor.

Allen gets to work with the coaches who helped him before. He will coach hurdles with Tim O’Neil, while Bill Kalkman remains as head coach. Allen established the Arizona high school state record for the 110-meter hurdles in 2013.

He also helped Brophy win two state championships. The school honored his contributions by renaming the Brophy Prep AMDG Invitational to the Devon Allen Invitational. Meanwhile, he will coach the Broncos’ wide receivers under head coach Jason Jewell.

After breaking into the scene as a United States national title winner at 19 years old, he competed in the hurdles during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Phoenix native also participated in the 2017, 2019, and 2022 IAAF World Championships.

Devon Allen also competed in football and track at the University of Oregon. As a wide receiver for the Ducks, he finished with 54 receptions for 921 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons.

While he focused on hurdles after college, Allen tried out with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was elevated to the active roster in two games during their 2022 and 2023 seasons, but played mostly on special teams, tallying 17 return yards. Allen spent more time in the practice squad than on the active roster.

Devon Allen will coach at Brophy Prep while recovering from his third ACL injury, which cost him a chance to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is working with physical therapist Matt Buckley and trainer Jamie Cook to achieve full recovery and compete in succeeding track seasons.