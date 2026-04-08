Two-way player Cayl Cox Liggins transfers from St. Pius X (NM) to Queen Creek (AZ)

Incoming senior Cayl Cox Liggins announced on X, “I will be playing my senior year of football for Queen Creek High School in Arizona. Go Dawgs!”

He played both ways for St. Pius X, lining up as a cornerback on defense and a wide receiver on offense. During his junior season, he finished with 1,161 receiving yards (the fifth-most in New Mexico) and 12 touchdowns.

Liggins had seven games with at least 100 receiving yards, including a 175-yard performance against Bloomfield. He also had 155 yards and a touchdown against Albuquerque Academy. Cayl Cox Liggins finished three games with multiple touchdown receptions, the most notable of which was his 106-yard, two-touchdown performance against Portales. He also finished with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Liggins completed three interceptions; two were against Chaparral. He added 11 tackles (eight solo) and eight passes defended. His efforts helped the Sartans finish with a 10-2 record. Unfortunately, they lost to Bloomfield, 58-27, in the New Mexico Class 4A state championship.

Cayl Cox Liggins will be a big boost for an Arizona high school football team that finished with a 6-5 record last season. After winning their first three games, the Bulldogs struggled with a 3-5 mark the rest of the way. Queen Creek’s season ended with a loss to Salpointe Catholic in the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

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