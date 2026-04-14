Before making his mark with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper DeJean was a four-sport standout at Iowa’s Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove Community School (OA-BCIG). Now, he’s honoring up-and-coming Iowa high school football players with a trophy named after him.

Created by the Iowa Football Coaches Association, the first-ever Cooper DeJean Trophy went to Caden Klein, a two-way starter at Newton High School. DeJean personally awarded the trophy to Klein to honor not only his on-field excellence but also his outstanding character.

Klein, a University of Northern Iowa commit, helped lead the Cardinals to a 10-2 record and an Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 4A state semifinal finish. He finished his senior season with 2,775 yards of total offense and 42 touchdowns. These numbers also made him the IFCA’s Class 4A Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Cooper DeJean had a sensational senior year with OA-BCIG, finishing with 3,447 passing yards, 1,235 rushing yards, and 59 total touchdowns (35 passing). He also played high school basketball, tallying 1,832 career points, putting him behind T.J. Hockenson on the state’s all-time scoring list.

After playing for his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Cooper DeJean in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 59 by making an interception return for a touchdown. Last season, DeJean earned his first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections.

Iowa high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Iowa, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.