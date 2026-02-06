Ty Outlaw accepts head football coach job at East Hartford (CT)

Ty Outlaw was leading one of Connecticut high school football’s most winningest programs and then his former employer all of a sudden posted that his head coaching job was open.

According to a CTInsider.com report, Outlaw is heading back to his alma mater. Per the outlet, Outlaw stepped down as the head football coach at Bloomfield (Conn.) to accept the same position at East Hartford (Conn.).

“I had a great time at Bloomfield, and it has been over 15 years,” Outlaw said via the CTInsider.com report. “I think it was time for me to go full circle and go back to where I learned football, where it all started. I have been playing football since I was 7 years old, and that started in East Hartford. East Hartford taught me, and with what little time I have left, I want to give back.”

Outlaw led the Warhawks on the gridiron for 16 seasons, dating back to the 2010 campaign when he took over the program. The longtime Bloomfield head coach compiled an overall record of 138-39 over the span of 16 years between 2010-2025, winning a state title most recently in 2023.

The Hornets finished with a 2-8 record in 2025 and as the state’s No. 90 ranked team, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

