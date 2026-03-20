Tyler Davis steps down as Mountain Brook (Ala.) boys hoops coach

Mountain Brook (Ala.) head boys basketball coach Tyler Davis has worked in some capacity with the program since 2008, totaling 18 seasons with the Spartans.

After nearly two decades, Davis has decided to step away from coaching altogether, the program announced Thursday via social media. Davis had served the last six seasons as Mountain Brook’s head coach and the previous 12 as an assistant.

After prayer and talks with my tamily have decided to step down as head basketball coach at Mountain Brook High School and go in a ditterent direction. I want to thank the administration for hiring me to the head role 6 years ago and for your support. I’d like to thank my wife Ashley and family for going through this fun ride with me! I’d like to thank my coaches and players as I’m so thankful for the relationships and memories we made together. Thank you to the Parents, Teachers and Mountain Brook Community on how you supported me and our program! I have nothing but great memories and will continue to root for Mountain Brook Basketball as I will always bleed green and neon. Thank you and God Bless! GSG!

Coach Tyler Davis has announced that he is stepping down as the @mtnbrookhoops head coach. He served as HC for 6 seasons after working as JV head coach and a varsity assistant for 12 years (2008-2020). He will continue to work at MBHS as a teacher. pic.twitter.com/vtBqgD3Nxb — Mountain Brook Athletics (@mbs_athletics) March 19, 2026

During his time as the bench boss for the Spartans, Davis compiled an impressive 159-41 record and led the team to two Class 6A state runner up finishes. In each season, Davis led Mountain Brook to the Class 6A state tournament.

The Spartans checked in at No. 11 according to the latest Alabama 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Mountain Brook High School

Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama, features a robust athletics program dedicated to fostering student-athlete success. The school offers a variety of sports, including football, basketball, and track, with a focus on both individual and team development. Known for its competitive spirit and high standards, Mountain Brook provides state-of-the-art facilities and experienced coaching. The program emphasizes sportsmanship, discipline, and academic achievement, supporting students in their athletic and academic pursuits.

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