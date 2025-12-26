Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy, Caleb Gaskins headline Les Schwab Invitational 2025

Three of the top high school basketball prospects, including top-ranked Tyran Stokes, will be playing in this year’s Les Schwab Invitational at Portland State University’s Viking Pavilion.

Stokes, the number one player in the Class of 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, will lead his new school, Rainier Beach, against 17 other competitors. He will team up with up-and-coming player JJ Crawford, son of three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford.

Aside from Tyran Stokes and the Vikings, national powerhouse Columbus (Florida) will also participate in the five-day tournament. Miami commit Caleb Gaskins, ranked 11th in the 2026 Industry Rankings, will lead the charge for the defending Chipotle Nationals champions. Gaskins and Felipe Quinones will banner a team currently ranked number one in the Rivals National Composite Rankings.

Meanwhile, California’s Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are among the teams vying for the Les Schwab Invitational championship. However, their success will largely depend on combo guard Brandon McCoy (ranked eighth in the Industry Rankings) and North Carolina commit Maximo Adams.

Finally, Georgia’s Pace Academy completes the list of non-Oregon squads participating in the competition, which starts on December 26.

Les Schwab Invitational 2025 Game Schedule

All games listed are in local time (Oregon).

December 26, 2025

10:30 a.m. – Roosevelt vs. Westview

12:00 p.m. – Parkrose vs. Nelson

1:30 p.m. – Oregon City vs. Southridge

3:00 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Canby

5:15 p.m. – Jesuit vs. Barlow

6:45 p.m. – Pace Academy vs. Tualatin

8:15 p.m. – Clackamas vs. Sierra Canyon

December 27, 2025

10:30 a.m. – Gresham vs. Roosevelt or Westview

12:00 p.m. – Game 9 (TBD)

1:30 p.m. – Game 10 (TBD)

3:30 p.m. – Game 11 (TBD)

5:00 p.m. – Columbus vs. Grant

6:30 p.m – Game 13 (Quarterfinals) (TBD)

8:00 p.m. – Game 14 (Quarterfinals) (TBD)

December 28, 2025

12:00 p.m. – Game 15 (TBD)

1:30 p.m. – Game 16 (TBD)

3:00 p.m. – Game 17 (TBD)

5:00 p.m. – Game 18 (TBD)

6:30 p.m. – Rainier Beach vs. TBD (Quarterfinals)

8:00 p.m. – Game 20 (Quarterfinals)

December 29, 2025

10:30 a.m. – Game 21 (TBD)

12:00 p.m. – Game 22 (TBD)

1:30 p.m. – Game 23 (TBD)

3:30 p.m. – Game 24 (TBD)

5:00 p.m. – Game 25 (TBD)

6:45 p.m. – Game 26 (Semifinal)

8:15 p.m. – Game 27 (Semifinal)

December 30, 2025

9:00 a.m. – Game 28 (TBD)

10:30 a.m. – Game 29 (TBD)

12:00 p.m. – Game 30 (TBD)

1:30 p.m. – Game 31 (TBD)

4:00 p.m. – Game 32 (TBD)

5:30 p.m. – Battle for 5th place (TBD)

7:00 p.m. – Battle for 3rd place (TBD)

8:45 p.m. – Championship (TBD)