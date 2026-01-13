Tyran Stokes continues to ride roughshod over competition for Rainier Beach (Wa.)

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, made waves when he transferred to Rainier Beach (Wash.) for his senior season.

He instantly became the most impressive high school hoops star in the Evergreen State. Playing against weaker competition, Stokes is simply dominating. He put together some more highlight tape on Monday night.

Rainier Beach cruised past Bishop Blanchet, picking up a 92-48 win. Stokes did it all, finishing with 34 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals:

#1 ranked Tyran Stokes went crazy 🚨🤬



🔥 34 PTS

🔥 11 REB

🔥 7 AST

🔥 6 STL@tyran_stokes https://t.co/zANOQ3WC9m pic.twitter.com/znSefWrdE1 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 13, 2026

Stokes gets to the rim with ease and gets to show off his bounce on a nightly basis for the Vikings. The former Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame standout now has Rainier Beach at 13-1 overall this season.

It ranks as the No. 26 team in the nation and is also the top-ranked team in Washington, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Vikings are now on an eight-game winning streak and are gearing up for a massive weekend at the Hoophall Classic across the country in Springfield, Mass.

On Sunday, Jan. 18, they’ll take on Bishop McNamara, one of the top programs in Maryland.

Rainier Beach is coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign, in which it went 28-3 en route to winning Washington’s WIAA 3A state championship. It looks to en route to a similar outcome this spring.

Scout’s Take on Tyran Stokes

Rivals National Scout Jamie Shaw previously wrote this of Stokes as a prospect:

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.”

How to Follow Washington High School Boys Basketball

For Washington high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Evergreen State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the nightly hardwood action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Washington.