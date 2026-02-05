Tyran Stokes handed out burgers after his McDonald's All-American selection

Tyran Stokes celebrated his selection to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game by handing out food, especially to homeless people. In a video he shared on X, Stokes was handing out McDonald’s food after attempting to manage the drive-thru. He even served three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, who ordered a Filet-O-Fish.

Including the Rainier Beach standout in the annual showcase of the best high school basketball players in the country is an obvious choice. As the top player in the Class of 2026, he is poised to secure a semifinal spot for the Naismith Men’s High School Basketball Player of the Year.

Tyran Stokes will be playing for the West squad, teaming up with St. Mary’s Cam Williams, Prolific Prep’s Caleb Holt, Sierra Canyon’s Brandon McCoy, and Columbus’s Caleb Gaskins. He will also play on the same squad with Christian Collins (St. John Bosco), Jason Crowe (Inglewood), JJ Andrews (Little Rock Christian Academy), Arafan Diane (Iowa United Prep), Maximo Adams (Sierra Canyon), Austin Goosby (Dynamic Prep), and Quinn Costello (Newman School).

Recently, Stokes established a team record of 63 points in Rainier Beach’s 107-38 victory over West Seattle on Senior Night. That output surpasses the 52 points he scored against Seattle Prep in December.

Tyran Stokes’ dominance allowed the Vikings to establish a 19-1 record with two regular-season games left. With him and JJ Crawford leading the way, Rainier Beach has a fantastic chance at defending its Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A state championship.

How to Follow Washington High School Boys Basketball

For Washington high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood basketball frenzy. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking the excitement of Washington high school boys basketball across the state, from thrilling finishes to impressive performances.