Tyran Stokes helps lead Rainier Beach (WA) to state title win

Rainier Beach (WA) small forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked basketball player in the 2026 class, has lit up the hardwood since making the move from California to Washington for this 2025-26 season.

The 5-Star Plus talent concluded this Washington high school boys basketball season by leading the Vikings all the way to the mountain top of the state.

On Saturday night, Stokes and freshman phenom JJ Crawford led Rainier Beach to a 75-53 victory over Tacoma Lincoln to win the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Class 3A state championship. Crawford led the way with a team-high 20 points and Stokes added 16 himself in the victory.

With the victory for the Vikings, they ended up notching a consecutive state championship and the 11th the program has won since 1988, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, ranked No. 1 by the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, dropped a season-high 63 points in a 107-38 win over West Seattle back on Feb. 4, highlighting one of his several huge performances this season. The point total had topped a 52-point performance Stokes had versus Seattle Prep back in December.

Stokes is a 2026 McDonald’s All-American and is widely considered one of the top high school boys basketball prospects in the country.

Tyran Stokes Scouting Report

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.” – Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw

More about Rainier Beach High School

Rainier Beach High School, located in the heart of Seattle, WA, is a vibrant public high school known for its strong sense of community, cultural diversity, and commitment to academic excellence. RBHS offers rigorous academic programs including International Baccalaureate (IB), along with standout athletics—especially its nationally recognized basketball program. With a focus on equity and student empowerment, Rainier Beach nurtures future leaders in a supportive, inclusive environment.