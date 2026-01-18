Tyran Stokes, JJ Crawford help Rainier Beach escape with OT win at Hoophall Classic

Time and time again early this season, Tyran Stokes has helped Rainier Beach (Wash.) out of jams and has led the Vikings to a 14-1 record. On Sunday at the Hoophall Classic, he had a bit of help.

Stokes, the No. 1 senior prospect in the country, poured in 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, five steals and three blocks. But it was freshman JJ Crawford who stole the show. The son of former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, JJ finished with 32 points on 13 of 20 shooting while leading Rainier Beach to a 91-85 overtime win over Bishop McNamara (Md.).

Crawford, who has yet to receive a ranking as a Class of 2029 prospect, scored the team’s first six points in overtime to help them pull away late.

Final: Rainier Beach (WA) 91, Bishop McNamara (MD) 85



Tyran Stokes & JJ Crawford went nuclear, nothing posting 30 a piece to lift the Vikings to a win.



Stokes: 37 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 5 STL, 3 BLK



Crawford: 32 PTS, 3 REB 13-20 FG



Kirby Duran led McNamara with 21 PTS pic.twitter.com/dZBJe3gtEF — Trent Watson 💎 (@Trentw_23) January 18, 2026

The elder Crawford also played at Rainier Beach which has only lost once this season. The Vikings rank as the No. 1 team in the Evergreen State and are also the No. 24 team in the nation, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. They won the WIAA 3A state championship last season, going 28-3.

The Vikings are currently on an nine-game winning streak and are considered the favorites to take home the state title again this season.

As for Crawford, Missouri was the first Power Four program to extend an offer to the first-year high schooler. Since then, Rutgers, Washington, Kansas, Arizona State, USC and now Michigan — his father’s alma mater — have all done the same. He is considered one of the top 2029 prospects in the country though, and even more teams will be taking notice over the next four years.

