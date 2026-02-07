Tyran Stokes, Rainier Beach dominates Eastside Catholic

Top-ranked senior Tyran Stokes and Rainier Beach maintained their dominance in Washington high school basketball after pulling off a 94-67 masterpiece against Eastside Catholic. The state’s number one team extended its winning streak to 15 games despite the absence of JJ Crawford.

The Vikings pulled away with a 20-2 third-quarter run, turning a 46-38 deficit into a rout. Rainier Beach outscored the Crusaders in the second half, 56-23, to improve its record to 20-1. Stokes led the way with 35 points, including 12 in the pivotal third quarter and 19 converted free throws.

Knowledge Wright added 18 points, while Achilles Reyna and Micah Ili-Menesse finished in double figures. This victory also completes a regular-season sweep for the Vikings over the Crusaders after defeating them last month 85-74.

Tyran Stokes completed another impressive performance days after scoring 63 points in their 107-38 victory over West Seattle on Senior Night. He and the Vikings will play Roosevelt on February 7 to close their regular season. Then, it’s off to the playoffs, wherein they will have the opportunity to defend the Washington high school basketball Class 3A state championship.

As the 2025-26 Washington high school basketball season winds down to its final months, fans continue to anticipate Stokes’ decision for college basketball. While he was in attendance during the January 31 Kansas-BYU game, the No. 1 player from the Class of 2026 still hasn’t made his commitment. In addition to the Jayhawks, Louisville and Kentucky are also in the running for the five-star small forward.

How to Follow Washington High School Basketball

For Washington high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school basketball excitement throughout Washington, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.