Tyrone Elee, younger brother of Zion Elee, transferring to St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Like older brother, like younger brother.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Class of 2028 four-star defensive lineman Tyrone Elee, the younger brother of former St. Frances Academy (Md.) star EDGE Zion Elee (Maryland enrollee), has transferred from Joppatowne (Joppa, MD) to play for Messay Hailemariam‘s Panthers in Baltimore.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive dynamo totaled 86 tackles, 21 going for a loss and 11 sacks for the Mariners. The four-star lineman is already drawing plenty of similarities when it comes to his older brother playing on the defensive line.

The older Elee was nation’s No. 5 overall player, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and was the anchor to one of the best high school football defenses in the entire country.

Now the Panthers will have another Elee seeing time on defense and the nationally recognized program, winners of the 2025 Overtime Nationals championship, are trying to repeat as the country’s best team. The road to prosperity will be just as difficult this time around for Hailemariam’s bunch.

The Panthers would be playing another elite high school football schedule in 2026, which will include matchups against Hun School (NJ), The St. James Academy (Va.) and rival IMG Academy, which is slated for Nov. 13 (Friday).

St. Frances Academy ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. The Panthers finished as Maryland’s top high school football team, per the Massey Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

For Maryland high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Terrapin State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Maryland high school football excitement across the state.