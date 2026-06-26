UCF commit Jamal Robinson Jr. transfers to Miami Central

The top wide receiver for Hialeah (Fla.) Mater Academy Charter from the 2025 Florida high school football season is switching up schools.

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Class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Jamal Robinson Jr., a UCF commitment, has transferred from Mater Academy Charter to the 9-time Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state champion Miami Central Rockets. Robinson is ranked No. 107 in the state and No. 143 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Last season for the Lions, Robinson was Mater Academy Charter’s top pass catcher as the wide receiver hauled in a team-high 21 passes for 391 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Robinson becomes the latest high-profile offensive player transfer for the Rockets as he joins 2027 three-star quarterback James Perrone (Pittsburgh commitment) and 2027 running back Nino Joseph, whom both transferred to Miami Central in recent months.

Perrone this past 2025 season completed 193 of 295 passes for 3,231 yards, 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The soon-to-be senior signal caller also added 636 yards on 58 attempts and scored nine times on the ground.

Joseph spent his first three seasons of his high school football career at Lely, rushing for a total of 4,403 yards and scoring 53 touchdowns. Joseph broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2023 and rushed for 825 yards, seven scores. Sophomore year was Joseph’s breakout campaign, going for over 1,600 yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Miami Central finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-2 record in Rockets’ head coach Derrick Gibson’s first season as head coach and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Miami Central High School

“Miami Central High School, located in Miami, Florida, is a prominent public high school recognized for its academic rigor, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. With a broad selection of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Miami Central’s athletic teams are notable for their success and school spirit. Emphasizing leadership, community engagement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”