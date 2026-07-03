UCLA commit Kiingbaraka Kizzee transfers to Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Another high-profile transfer is heading to play for the Mission Viejo Diablos (Calif.) for the 2026 high school football season.

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According to Rivals National Recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Class of 2029 cornerback Kiingbaraka Kizzee (UCLA commitment), has transferred from Orange Lutheran (Calif.) to Mission Viejo for the 2026 California high school football campaign.

“When you walk into a camp and realize it’s not a big crowd, it hits you that they didn’t just open the doors to everybody,” Kizzee said Bruin Report Online after a camp that took place on Tuesday. “They picked who they really wanted to evaluate. For me, being a 2029 recruit and already getting that kind of attention says a lot about how seriously UCLA is tracking me. It shows they see potential early, and that motivates me to keep working.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback recently committed to the Bruins as he heads into his sophomore campaign and now will suit up for a Diablos program that looks to remain one of the best in the state this fall.

Though there’s no rankings currently out on the Class of 2029, Kizzee was one of 15 cornerbacks in the class to land on Rivals’ early watch list heading into the 2026 campaign. Last season at Orange Lutheran, Kizzee tallied 15 total tackles, batted away three passes and picked off a pass.

Kizzee isn’t the only big name transfer that’s made his way over to the Diablos ahead of the 2026 season. Former Aledo (TX) quarterback Nash McElree transferred into Mission Viejo this off-season, marking another high-profile student-athlete transfer this off-season.

McElree was very briefly at San Juan Hills before he left for California’s No. 7 ranked high school football season, according to the Massey Rankings. McElree in his two seasons at Aledo between 2024-25 ended up throwing for 1,331 yards and 16 touchdowns.

More about Mission Viejo High School

“Mission Viejo High School, located in Mission Viejo, California, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular activities. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Mission Viejo’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.”