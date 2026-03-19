UConn 5-star commit Olivia Vukosa named Gatorade High School Girls Basketball POTY

Christ The King Regional (NY) Five-Star Plus+ power forward Olivia Vukosa has been named the Gatorade Girls’ High School Basketball Player of the Year, the awards announced on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5 power forward is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of New York, No. 2 among power forwards and No. 5 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“I didn’t even see the trophy,” Vukosa said to CBS Sports. “I didn’t see anyone. I saw her through the door and I started crying. It’s definitely a surreal experience and something I’m definitely going to cherish forever… She’s someone I’ve looked up to for a long, long time and it just doesn’t feel real. It feels like a dream.”

This past season for Christ The King Regional, Vukosa averaged 17.8 points, 18.1 rebounds, 5.5

assists and 4.4 blocks this past season, leading the Royals to the Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship game.

Along with being now named the country’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Vukosa is also a finalist for the 2026 Naismith Award, was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and is a

member of the Croatian Under-20 Women’s national team.

The Royals this past 2025 season finished with a 22-6 record and as the No. 3 in the state, according to the latest New York 2025 High School Girls Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about the Gatorade Player of the Year

“The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.”

More about Christ the King Regional High School

Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program with a range of sports including basketball, soccer, and track. The school focuses on developing student-athletes both on and off the field, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and academic success. With a commitment to fostering a positive and competitive environment, Christ the King Regional supports its athletes with dedicated coaching staff and well-maintained facilities.