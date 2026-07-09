UIL committee denies 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier's appeal, ineligible at Denton (TX) Ryan

2027 four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, the younger brother of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, became the second high-profile high school football player in the state of Texas to be denied eligibility at his school, according to reports.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The UIL State Executive committee voted on Thursday, voting 4-1 and ruling Nussmeier ineligible to play football at Denton Ryan for the 2026 Texas high school football. At a DEC hearing last month, the younger Nussmeier was ruled ineligible for varsity high school football due to transferring for athletic reasons.

Earlier in the day the same committee voted 3-2 to deny Class of 2027 5-star cornerback John Meredith III, a Texas Longhorns’ commitment, eligibility to play at Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley for the ’26 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound four-star quarterback had joined a talented Denton (TX) Ryan squad that last high school football season that won 13 games a year ago and brings back plenty of experience on the offensive side of the ball.

Last season at Marcus, Nussmeier played in eight games for the Marauders and completed 100 of 167 passes for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one mere interception. Nussmeier can also run the rock and rushed for 278 yards on 45 carries and scored three times. Now currently the quarterback is ineligible to compete at Ryan in the UIL and is likely to land elsewhere before the 2026 high school football season begins.

Denton Ryan went 13-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 23 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Ryan High School

“Ryan High School, located in Denton, Texas, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Ryan’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”