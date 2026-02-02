UIL realignment pairs Duncanville, North Crowley in same district

Monday morning brought upon realignment through Texas’ UIL for high school football and some surprising pairings when it came to the state’s powers came to fruition.

The UIL announced the official reclassification realignments for high school football and many of the Lone Star State’s best teams will be seeing each other in district play before the postseason ever begins.

One of them was the UIL bundling state powers Duncanville and North Crowley in the same district, moving the two national powerhouses into Conference 6A, District 11 together. Duncanville and North Crowley finished as the state’s No. 3 and 6 ranked teams, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

We have gathered where each schools lands for Texas high school football’s UIL class-by-class for the 2026-27 down below.

Conference 6A

REGION 1

District 1

El Paso Coronado

El Paso Eastlake

El Paso Eastwood

El Paso Franklin

El Paso Montwood

El Paso Pebble Hills

El Paso Socorro

District 2

Midland

Midland Lee

Odessa

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

District 3

Aledo

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Houston

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Granbury

Weatherford

District 4

Ft Worth Boswell

Keller

Keller Central

Keller Timber Creek

Northwest

Northwest Eaton

Northwest Nelson

Southlake Carroll

District 5

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Frisco Wakeland

Lewisville

Lewisville Flower

Mound

Lewisville Hebron

Lewisville Marcus

Little Elm

District 6

Allen

Dallas Jesuit +

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Princeton

Prosper

Prosper Rock Hill

Prosper Walnut Grove

District 7

Coppell

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

Richardson

Richardson Berkner

Richardson Lake

Highlands

Richardson Pearce

District 8

Euless Trinity

Grand Prairie

Haltom City Haltom

Hurst Bell

Irving

Irving MacArthur

Irving Nimitz

South Grand Prairie

REGION 2

District 9

Garland

Garland Lakeview Cent

Garland Rowlett

Garland Sachse

North Garland

South Garland

Wylie

Wylie East

District 10

Forney

Longview

Mesquite Horn

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

District 11

Crowley

Dallas Skyline

Duncanville

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

North Crowley

Red Oak

Waxahachie

District 12

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen Chaparral

Killeen Harker Heights

Lake Belton

Temple

Waco Midway

District 13

Cleveland

Conroe

Conroe Caney Creek

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands

College Park

Willis

District 14

Houston Aldine

Houston Benjamin Davis Sr.

Houston Eisenhower

Houston MacArthur

Houston Nimitz

Spring

Spring Dekaney

Spring Westfield

District 15

Klein

Klein Cain

Klein Collins

Klein Forest

Klein Oak

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Tomball

Tomball Memorial

District 16

Cy-Fair

Cyp. Creek

Cyp. Falls

Cyp. Lakes

Cyp. Ridge

Cyp. Woods

Jersey Village

Langham Creek

REGION 3

District 17

Channelview

Crosby

Galena Park North Shore

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

Sheldon King

District 18

Deer Park

Dickinson

Frndswd Clear Brook

Houston Clear Lake

LC Clear Creek

LC Clear Falls

LC Clear Springs

Mt Belvieu Barbers Hill

District 19

Alvin

Alvin Shadow Creek

Clute Brazoswood

Manvel

Pasadena Dobie

Pasadena Memorial

Pasadena Rayburn

Pearland

Pearland Dawson

District 20

Alief Elsik

Alief Hastings

Alief Taylor

H Bellaire

H Heights

H Lamar

H Westside

Houston Memorial

Houston Stratford

District 21

Fort Bend Austin

Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Clements

Fort Bend Elkins

Fort Bend Hightower

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

Houston Strake Jesuit +

District 22

Katy

Katy Cinco Ranch

Katy Jordan

Katy Mayde Creek

Katy Morton Ranch

Katy Paetow

Katy Seven Lakes

Katy Taylor

Katy Tompkins

District 23

Bridgeland

Cyp. Park

Cyp. Ranch

Cyp. Springs

Lamar Fulshear

Richmond Foster

Richmond George

Ranch

Waller

District 24

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Georgetown East View

Hutto

Leander

Leander Rouse

REGION 4

District 25

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Round Rock

Round Rock McNeil

Round Rock Stony Pt.

Round Rock Westwood

RR Cedar Ridge

District 26

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Buda Hays

Buda Johnson

Del Valle

Dripping Springs

District 27

Cibolo Steele

Comal Canyon

Comal Pieper

Converse Judson

San Antonio E. Central

San Antonio Wagner

San Marcos

Schertz Clemens

District 28

Northside Brandeis

Northside Clark

San Antonio Churchill

San Antonio Johnson

San Antonio LEE

San Antonio Madison

San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio Roosevelt

District 29

Northside Brennan

Northside Harlan

Northside Holmes

Northside Marshall

Northside O’Connor

Northside Sotomayor

Northside Stevens

Northside Taft

Northside Warren

District 30

Del Rio

Eagle Pass

Laredo Alexander

Laredo Johnson

Laredo United

Laredo United South

San Antonio Southwest

Southwest Legacy

District 31

Edinburg

Edinburg Economedes

Edinburg North

Edinburg Vela

La Joya

Weslaco

District 32

Brownsville Veterans

Memorial

Harlingen

Los Fresnos

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

PSJA North

San Benito

Conference 5A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

Clint Horizon

El Paso Americas

El Paso Bel Air

El Paso El Dorado

El Paso Hanks

El Paso Parkland

District 2

Abilene

Amarillo

Amarillo Caprock

Amarillo Tascosa

Frenship Memorial

Lubbock

Lubbock Monterey

Wolfforth Frenship

District 3

Azle

Denton

Denton Ryan

FW Chisholm Trail

Keller Fossil Ridge

Saginaw

Sherman

District 4

Ft Worth Arlington Hts

Ft Worth North Side

Ft Worth Paschal

Ft Worth Polytechnic

Ft Worth South Hills

Ft Worth Trimble Tech

Ft Worth Wyatt

White Settlement Brewer

REGION 2

District 5

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Reedy

McKinney North

Melissa

District 6

Carrollton Creekview

Carrollton Smith

Carrollton Turner

Dallas Highland Park

Garland Naaman Forest

N Richland Hills Birdville

N Richland Hills Richland

District 7

Crandall

Dallas Adams

Dallas Sunset

Dallas White

Mesquite

North Mesquite

Tyler

West Mesquite

District 8

Burleson Centennial

Cedar Hill

Cleburne

De Soto

Lancaster

Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Summit

Midlothian

REGION 3

District 9

Baytown Goose Crk

Mem

Baytown Sterling

Beaumont United

Beaumont West Brook

Galveston Ball

La Porte

Lufkin

New Caney

Port Arthur Memorial

District 10

H Chavez

H Madison

H Math Sci. & Tech

H Milby

H Sharpstown

H Waltrip

H Westbury

H Wisdom

Houston Northbrook

District 11

Alvin Iowa Colony

Angleton

Fort Bend Dulles

Friendswood

Katy Freeman

Pasadena

Pasadena South

Houston

Richmond Randle

Victoria East

District 12

College Station

College Station A&M Consolidated

Georgetown

Killeen

Killeen Shoemaker

Leander Glenn

Pflugerville Connally

Pflugerville

Hendrickson

Pflugerville Weiss

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Anderson

Austin McCallum

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Boerne Champion

Comal Smithson Valley

Kyle Lehman

Lockhart

Manor

Seguin

District 14

Castroville Medina Valley

Eagle Pass Winn

Laredo Martin

Laredo Nixon

Northside Jay

San Antonio MacArthur

San Antonio Southside

South San Antonio

District 15

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Rivera

CC Carroll

CC Flour Bluff

CC Veterans

Memorial

Harlingen South

Weslaco East



District 16

Donna North

La Joya Palmview

McAllen

McAllen Memorial

McAllen Rowe

Mission

PSJA Memorial

Rio Grande City

Conference 5A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Canutillo

El Paso

El Paso Burges

El Paso Chapin

El Paso Del Valle

El Paso Jefferson

District 2

Abilene Cooper

Abilene Wylie

Amarillo Palo Duro

Lubbock Cooper

Lubbock Coronado

WF Legacy

Wichita Falls Memorial

District 3

Argyle

Colleyville Heritage

Eagle Mountain

Grapevine

Lewisville The Colony

Lucas Lovejoy

Nevada Community

District 4

Anna

Celina

Denison

Frisco

Frisco Emerson

Frisco Independence

Frisco Memorial

Frisco Panther Creek

Prosper Richland

REGION 2

District 5

Dallas Adamson

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Jefferson

Dallas Molina

Dallas Samuell

Dallas Seagoville

Dallas South Oak Cliff

Dallas Wilson

Mesquite Poteet

District 6

Greenville

Hallsville

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Terrell

Texarkana Texas

Whitehouse

District 7

Arlington Seguin

Burleson

Corsicana

Ennis

Everman

Joshua

Mansfield Timberview

Midlothian Heritage

District 8

Belton

Brenham

Bryan Rudder

Killeen Ellison

Waco

Waco University

REGION 3

District 9

Houston Spring Woods

Humble Kingwood

Park

Huntsville

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake

Creek

New Caney Porter

New Caney West Fork

Splendora

District 10

Baytown Lee

Dayton

Galena Park

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

District 11

Fort Bend Crawford

Fort Bend Kempner

Fort Bend Marshall

Richmond Tomas

Rosenberg Lamar

Cons

Rosenberg Terry

Victoria West

District 12

Austin Crockett

Austin LASA

Austin Navarro

Bastrop

Elgin

Pflugerville

REGION 4

District 13

Boerne

LH Legacy Ranch

Liberty Hill

New Braunfels

New Braunfels Long Creek

SA Alamo Heights

SA Veterans Memorial

District 14

SA Brackenridge

San Antonio Burbank

San Antonio Edison

San Antonio Harlandale

San Antonio Highlands

San Antonio Houston

San Antonio Jefferson

San Antonio Lanier

San Antonio McCollum

District 15

Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Porter

Corpus Christi Ray Donna

Gregory-Portland Mercedes

District 16

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln

Laredo Cigarroa

Mission Sharyland

Mission Veterans Memorial

PSJA Southwest Roma

Sharyland Pioneer

Conference 4A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

El Paso Andress

El Paso Austin

El Paso Riverside

El Paso Ysleta

San Elizario

District 2

Canyon

Canyon Randall

Canyon West Plains

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

District 3

Andrews

Midland Greenwood

Plainview

San Angelo Lake View

District 4

Alvarado

Aubrey

Carrollton Ranchview

Decatur

Godley

Lake Dallas

River Oaks

Castleberry

Springtown

REGION 2

District 5

Ft Worth Benbrook

Ft Worth CarterRiverside

Ft Worth Dunbar

Ft Worth Eastern Hills

Ft Worth Southwest

Ft Worth Western

Hills

FW Diamond HillJarvis

Kennedale

District 6

Dallas Carter

Dallas Conrad

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

Dallas Spruce

North Dallas

District 7

Caddo Mills

Ferris

Kaufman

Mabank

Paris

Sulphur Springs

Waxahachie Life

District 8

Bullard

Henderson

Jacksonville

Kilgore

Lindale

Longview Pine Tree

Palestine

Tyler Chapel Hill

REGION 3

District 9

Bridge City

Huffman Hargrave

Liberty

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress- Mauriceville

Vidor

District 10

Fort Bend

Willowridge

H Austin

H Northside

H Sterling

Harmony School of

Innovation

Stafford

District 11

Bay City

El Campo

Navasota

Needville

Royal

Sealy

West Columbia

Columbia

District 12

Burnet

China Spring

Jarrell

Lampasas

Marble Falls

Stephenville

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Johnson

Austin Northeast

Austin Travis

Comal Canyon Lake

Comal Davenport

Fredericksburg

Kerrville Tivy

Taylor

District 14

Floresville

La Vernia

Medina Valley Creek

View

Pleasanton

San Antonio Kennedy

Somerset

Uvalde

District 15

Beeville Jones

CC Calallen

CC Tuloso-Midway

Corpus Christi King

Corpus Christi Miller

Corpus Christi Moody

Port Lavaca Calhoun

District 16

Alice

Edcouch-Elsa

Hidalgo Early College

Pharr Valley View

Zapata

Conference 4A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Bowie

El Paso Irvin

Fabens

District 2

Big Spring

Fort Stockton

Monahans

Pecos

Seminole

Snyder

District 3

Borger

Levelland

Lubbock Cooper

Liberty

Lubbock Estacado

Perryton

District 4

Bridgeport

Brock

Burkburnett

Graham

Iowa Park

Mineral Wells

REGION 2

District 5

Glen Rose

Hillsboro

Kemp

Uplift Hampton Prep

Venus

District 6

Gainesville

Krum

Lake Worth

Ponder

Sanger

Van Alstyne

District 7

Bonham

Farmersville

Paris North Lamar

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

District 8

Carthage

Center

Gilmer

Longview Spring Hill

Pittsburg

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

REGION 3

District 9

Athens

Brownsboro

Canton

Madisonville

Rusk

Van

District 10

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Jasper

Shepherd

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

District 11

H Furr

H Kashmere

H North Forest

H Scarborough

H Washington

H Wheatley

H Worthing

H Yates

District 12

Bellville

Freeport Brazosport

Hitchcock

Katy Harmony

La Grange

La Marque

REGION 4

District 13

Brownwood

Gatesville

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connally

Waco La Vega

District 14

Austin Achieve

Austin Eastside

Giddings

Lago Vista

Manor New Tech

Wimberley

District 15

Bandera

Cuero

Geronimo Navarro

Gonzales

Pearsall

San Antonio Memorial

District 16

Corpus Christi London

Ingleside

Kingsville King

La Feria

Port Isabel

Rio Grande City Grulla

Robstown

Rockport-Fulton

Conference 3A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

Brownfield

Bushland

Dalhart

Denver City

Shallowater

District 2

Clyde

Kermit

Lamesa

Odessa Compass

Academy

Sweetwater

Tuscola Jim Ned

District 3

Early

Ingram Moore

Llano

San Angelo Texas

Leadership

Wall

District 4

Bowie

Boyd

Paradise

Peaster

Vernon

REGION 2

District 5

Dallas A+

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Gunter

Pilot Point

Pottsboro

Whitesboro

District 6

Grandview

Groesbeck

Keene

Mexia

Palmer

West

Whitney

District 7

Commerce

Eustace

Malakoff

Mineola

Mount Vernon

Rains

Winnsboro

District 8

Atlanta

Gladewater

Gladewater Sabine

Tatum

Tex. Liberty-Eylau

White Oak

REGION 3

District 9

Crockett

Diboll

Fairfield

Huntington

Palestine Westwood

Trinity

District 10

Anahuac

Buna

Cleveland Tarkington

Coldspring-Oakhurst

East Chambers

Kirbyville

Orangefield

District 11

Columbus

Edna

Hempstead

Palacios

Sweeny

Wharton

District 12

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

REGION 4

District 13

Hallettsville

Luling

Marion

San Antonio Cole

Smithville

Universal City Randolph

Yoakum

District 14

Carrizo Springs

Crystal City

Devine

Hondo

Jourdanton

Lytle

Natalia

Poteet

District 15

Aransas Pass

Corpus Christi West

Oso

Goliad

Mathis

Orange Grove

Sinton

District 16

Bishop

Lyford

Progreso

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

San Diego

Santa Gertrudis Acad

Conference 3A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Amarillo River Road

Canadian

Childress

Dimmitt

Friona

District 2

Idalou

Littlefield

Lubbock Roosevelt

Muleshoe

Slaton

District 3

Alpine

Anthony

Coahoma

Crane

San Angelo Grape Creek

Stanton

District 4

Breckenridge

Henrietta

Holliday

Jacksboro

Merkel

Wichita Falls City View

REGION 2

District 5

Clifton

Comanche

Dublin

Eastland

Hamilton

Millsap

Rio Vista

Tolar

District 6

Dallas Gateway

Charter Academy

Dallas Madison

Inspired Vision

Academy Dallas

Maypearl

Mesquite PTAA

Scurry-Rosser

Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill

District 7

Bells

Blue Ridge

Callisburg

Howe

Leonard

Sadler S & S Cons.

Valley View

District 8

Big Sandy Harmony

Edgewood

Grand Saline

Lone Oak

Paris Chisum

Pattonville Prairiland

Quitman

REGION 3

District 9

Daingerfield

De Kalb

Hooks

Hughes Springs

New Boston

Queen City

Redwater

District 10

Arp

Diana New Diana

Jefferson

New London West

Rusk

Troup

Winona

District 11

Blooming Grove

Buffalo

Elkhart

Mildred

Rice

Teague

District 12

Hardin

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Warren

Woodville

REGION 4

District 13

Anderson-Shiro

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

Schulenburg

Thrall

District 14

Altair Rice

Boling

East Bernard

El Maton Tidehaven

Van Vleck

Vanderbilt Industrial

Wallis Brazos

District 15

Blanco

Comfort

Karnes City

Nixon Smiley

Poth

SA Young Men’s

Leadership

Stockdale

District 16

Cotulla

Falfurrias

George West

Hebbronville

Odem

Santa Rosa

Conference 2A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

Amarillo Highland Park

Panhandle

Sanford-Fritch

Spearman

Sunray

District 2

Farwell

Floydada

Hale Center

Olton

Tulia

District 3

Abernathy

New Deal

New Home

Post

Sundown

District 4

Ballinger

Big Lake Reagan Co.

Christoval

Colorado City Colorado

Forsan

Ozona

Sonora

REGION 2

District 5

Abilene Texas

Leadership

Anson

Cisco

De Leon

Hawley

Hico

District 6

Alvord

Chico

Muenster

Nocona

Olney

Tioga

District 7

Bangs

Brady

Coleman

Johnson City LBJ

Mason

San Saba

District 8

Axtell

Bosqueville

Dawson

Italy

Itasca

Riesel

Valley Mills

REGION 3

District 9

Bogata Rivercrest

Cooper

Honey Grove

Tom Bean

Trenton

Whitewright

Wolfe City

District 10

Alba-Golden

Cayuga

Como-Pickton

Frankston

Hawkins

Kerens

Price Carlisle

District 11

Beckville

Elysian Fields

Gladewater Union

Grove

Harleton

Omaha Pewitt

Ore City

Waskom

District 12

Garrison

Hemphill

Joaquin

San Augustine

Shelbyville

Timpson

REGION 4

District 13

Bruceville-Eddy

Granger

Hearne

Marlin

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

District 14

Centerville

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Iola

Jewett Leon

Lovelady

Normangee

District 15

Bloomington

Danbury

Flatonia

Ganado

Kenedy

Shiner

Weimar

District 16

Banquete

Dilley

Freer

Monte Alto

Premont

Refugio

Skidmore-Tynan

Taft

Conference 2A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Bovina

Gruver

Stinnett West Texas

Stratford

Vega

District 2

Morton

Plains

Ropes

Seagraves

Smyer

Sudan

District 3

Lockney

Pathway Academy

Roscoe Collegiate

Tahoka

Crosbyton

Ralls

District 4

Eldorado

McCamey

Van Horn

Wink

Iraan

REGION 2

District 5

Clarendon

Memphis

Quanah

Wellington

Wheeler

Shamrock

District 6

Archer City

Electra

Haskell

Munday

Petrolia

Seymour

Windthorst

District 7

Albany

Cross Plains

Goldthwaite

Hamlin

Miles

Stamford

Winters

District 8

Crawford

Frost

Hubbard

Mart

Meridian

Santo

Wortham

REGION 3

District 9

Celeste

Collinsville

Cumby

Era

Lindsay

Quinlan Boles

District 10

Big Sandy

Clarksville

Detroit

Linden-Kildare

Maud

Simms Bowie

District 11

Alto

Cushing

Grapeland

Malakoff Cross Roads

Mount Enterprise

Overton

Tenaha

District 12

Colmesneil

Deweyville

Evadale

Sabine Pass

Saratoga West Hardin

West Sabine

Hull-Daisetta

REGION 4

District 13

Bartlett

Bremond

Burton

Chilton

Holland

Milano

Snook

Somerville

District 14

Brackettville Brackett

Center Point

Harper

Junction

La Pryor

Sabinal

D’Hanis

District 15

Charlotte

Falls City

Louise

Pettus

Three Rivers

Yorktown

District 16

Agua Dulce

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

La Villa

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Woodsboro

Conference 1A, Division I 6-Man

REGION 1

District 1

Boys Ranch

Booker

Claude

White Deer

Wildorado

District 2

Earth Springlake

Nazareth

Whiteface

Whitharral

District 3

Happy

Kress

Petersburg

Silverton

District 4

Aspermont

Hermleigh

Jayton

Roby

Rotan

Spur

REGION 2

District 5

Ackerly Sands

Borden County

Ira

Lamesa Klondike

O’Donnell

Westbrook

District 6

Fort Hancock

Garden City

Imperial Buena Vista

Lenorah Grady

Rankin

District 7

Baird

Bronte

Paint Rock

Robert Lee

Roscoe Highland

Santa Anna

District 8

Eden

Menard

Mertzon Irion County

Sterling City

Veribest

Water Valley

REGION 3

District 9

Bryson

Newcastle

Perrin-Whitt

Vernon Northside

District 10

Gordon

Gorman

Lingleville

May

Ranger

District 11

Avalon

Bluff Dale

Blum

Covington

Milford

District 12

Campbell

Fruitvale

Saint Jo

Savoy

REGION 4

District 13

Burkeville

Chester

Gilmer Union Hill

Laird Hill Leveretts

Chapel

District 14

Abbott

Aquilla

Coolidge

Gholson

Penelope

District 15

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

Oglesby

District 16

Barksdale Nueces

Canyon

Bruni

Knippa

Leakey

Medina

Prairie Lea

Conference 1A, Division II 6-Man

REGION 1

District 1

Follett

Groom

Hedley

Lefors

McLean

Miami

District 2

Chillicothe

Crowell

Guthrie

Matador Motley County

Paducah

Turkey Valley

District 3

Amherst

Anton

Cotton Center

Hart

Lazbuddie

Lorenzo

District 4

Loop

Meadow

Southland

Welch Dawson

Wellman-Union

Wilson

REGION 2

District 5

Dell City

Fort Davis

Marfa

Sierra Blanca

District 6

Balmorhea

Grandfalls-Royalty

Rocksprings

Sanderson

District 7

Blackwell

Loraine

Olfen

Trent

Valera Panther Creek

District 8

Brookesmith

Cherokee

Lohn

Richland Springs

Rochelle

REGION 3

District 9

Benjamin

Haskell Paint Creek

Knox City

Lueders-Avoca

Rule

District 10

Bowie Gold-Burg

Forestburg

Harrold

Throckmorton

Woodson

District 11

Moran

Rising Star

Sidney

Strawn

District 12

Blanket

Gustine

Mullin

Priddy

Zephyr

REGION 4

District 13

Cranfills Gap

Iredell

Kopperl

Morgan

Three Way School

Walnut Springs

District 14

Bynum

Ladonia Fannindel

Mount Calm

Oakwood

Trinidad

District 15

Apple Springs

Buckholts

Calvert

High Island

District 16

Benavides

Pawnee

Runge

San Perlita

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Lone Star State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across Texas high school football, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Texas.