UIL realignment pairs Duncanville, North Crowley in same district
Monday morning brought upon realignment through Texas’ UIL for high school football and some surprising pairings when it came to the state’s powers came to fruition.
The UIL announced the official reclassification realignments for high school football and many of the Lone Star State’s best teams will be seeing each other in district play before the postseason ever begins.
One of them was the UIL bundling state powers Duncanville and North Crowley in the same district, moving the two national powerhouses into Conference 6A, District 11 together. Duncanville and North Crowley finished as the state’s No. 3 and 6 ranked teams, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.
We have gathered where each schools lands for Texas high school football’s UIL class-by-class for the 2026-27 down below.
UIL Football Realignment (6A-1A)
Conference 6A
REGION 1
District 1
El Paso Coronado
El Paso Eastlake
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso Franklin
El Paso Montwood
El Paso Pebble Hills
El Paso Socorro
District 2
Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Odessa Permian
San Angelo Central
District 3
Aledo
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Houston
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Granbury
Weatherford
District 4
Ft Worth Boswell
Keller
Keller Central
Keller Timber Creek
Northwest
Northwest Eaton
Northwest Nelson
Southlake Carroll
District 5
Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Frisco Wakeland
Lewisville
Lewisville Flower
Mound
Lewisville Hebron
Lewisville Marcus
Little Elm
District 6
Allen
Dallas Jesuit +
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Princeton
Prosper
Prosper Rock Hill
Prosper Walnut Grove
District 7
Coppell
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Lake
Highlands
Richardson Pearce
District 8
Euless Trinity
Grand Prairie
Haltom City Haltom
Hurst Bell
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
South Grand Prairie
REGION 2
District 9
Garland
Garland Lakeview Cent
Garland Rowlett
Garland Sachse
North Garland
South Garland
Wylie
Wylie East
District 10
Forney
Longview
Mesquite Horn
North Forney
Rockwall
Rockwall Heath
Royse City
Tyler Legacy
District 11
Crowley
Dallas Skyline
Duncanville
Mansfield
Mansfield Lake Ridge
North Crowley
Red Oak
Waxahachie
District 12
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen Chaparral
Killeen Harker Heights
Lake Belton
Temple
Waco Midway
District 13
Cleveland
Conroe
Conroe Caney Creek
Conroe Grand Oaks
Conroe Oak Ridge
Conroe The Woodlands
Conroe Woodlands
College Park
Willis
District 14
Houston Aldine
Houston Benjamin Davis Sr.
Houston Eisenhower
Houston MacArthur
Houston Nimitz
Spring
Spring Dekaney
Spring Westfield
District 15
Klein
Klein Cain
Klein Collins
Klein Forest
Klein Oak
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Tomball
Tomball Memorial
District 16
Cy-Fair
Cyp. Creek
Cyp. Falls
Cyp. Lakes
Cyp. Ridge
Cyp. Woods
Jersey Village
Langham Creek
REGION 3
District 17
Channelview
Crosby
Galena Park North Shore
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Sheldon King
District 18
Deer Park
Dickinson
Frndswd Clear Brook
Houston Clear Lake
LC Clear Creek
LC Clear Falls
LC Clear Springs
Mt Belvieu Barbers Hill
District 19
Alvin
Alvin Shadow Creek
Clute Brazoswood
Manvel
Pasadena Dobie
Pasadena Memorial
Pasadena Rayburn
Pearland
Pearland Dawson
District 20
Alief Elsik
Alief Hastings
Alief Taylor
H Bellaire
H Heights
H Lamar
H Westside
Houston Memorial
Houston Stratford
District 21
Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Hightower
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
Houston Strake Jesuit +
District 22
Katy
Katy Cinco Ranch
Katy Jordan
Katy Mayde Creek
Katy Morton Ranch
Katy Paetow
Katy Seven Lakes
Katy Taylor
Katy Tompkins
District 23
Bridgeland
Cyp. Park
Cyp. Ranch
Cyp. Springs
Lamar Fulshear
Richmond Foster
Richmond George
Ranch
Waller
District 24
Austin Vandegrift
Cedar Park
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Georgetown East View
Hutto
Leander
Leander Rouse
REGION 4
District 25
Austin Lake Travis
Austin Westlake
Round Rock
Round Rock McNeil
Round Rock Stony Pt.
Round Rock Westwood
RR Cedar Ridge
District 26
Austin
Austin Akins
Austin Bowie
Buda Hays
Buda Johnson
Del Valle
Dripping Springs
District 27
Cibolo Steele
Comal Canyon
Comal Pieper
Converse Judson
San Antonio E. Central
San Antonio Wagner
San Marcos
Schertz Clemens
District 28
Northside Brandeis
Northside Clark
San Antonio Churchill
San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio LEE
San Antonio Madison
San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Roosevelt
District 29
Northside Brennan
Northside Harlan
Northside Holmes
Northside Marshall
Northside O’Connor
Northside Sotomayor
Northside Stevens
Northside Taft
Northside Warren
District 30
Del Rio
Eagle Pass
Laredo Alexander
Laredo Johnson
Laredo United
Laredo United South
San Antonio Southwest
Southwest Legacy
District 31
Edinburg
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
Edinburg Vela
La Joya
Weslaco
District 32
Brownsville Veterans
Memorial
Harlingen
Los Fresnos
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
PSJA North
San Benito
Conference 5A, Division I
REGION 1
District 1
Clint Horizon
El Paso Americas
El Paso Bel Air
El Paso El Dorado
El Paso Hanks
El Paso Parkland
District 2
Abilene
Amarillo
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Tascosa
Frenship Memorial
Lubbock
Lubbock Monterey
Wolfforth Frenship
District 3
Azle
Denton
Denton Ryan
FW Chisholm Trail
Keller Fossil Ridge
Saginaw
Sherman
District 4
Ft Worth Arlington Hts
Ft Worth North Side
Ft Worth Paschal
Ft Worth Polytechnic
Ft Worth South Hills
Ft Worth Trimble Tech
Ft Worth Wyatt
White Settlement Brewer
REGION 2
District 5
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Reedy
McKinney North
Melissa
District 6
Carrollton Creekview
Carrollton Smith
Carrollton Turner
Dallas Highland Park
Garland Naaman Forest
N Richland Hills Birdville
N Richland Hills Richland
District 7
Crandall
Dallas Adams
Dallas Sunset
Dallas White
Mesquite
North Mesquite
Tyler
West Mesquite
District 8
Burleson Centennial
Cedar Hill
Cleburne
De Soto
Lancaster
Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Summit
Midlothian
REGION 3
District 9
Baytown Goose Crk
Mem
Baytown Sterling
Beaumont United
Beaumont West Brook
Galveston Ball
La Porte
Lufkin
New Caney
Port Arthur Memorial
District 10
H Chavez
H Madison
H Math Sci. & Tech
H Milby
H Sharpstown
H Waltrip
H Westbury
H Wisdom
Houston Northbrook
District 11
Alvin Iowa Colony
Angleton
Fort Bend Dulles
Friendswood
Katy Freeman
Pasadena
Pasadena South
Houston
Richmond Randle
Victoria East
District 12
College Station
College Station A&M Consolidated
Georgetown
Killeen
Killeen Shoemaker
Leander Glenn
Pflugerville Connally
Pflugerville
Hendrickson
Pflugerville Weiss
REGION 4
District 13
Austin Anderson
Austin McCallum
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Boerne Champion
Comal Smithson Valley
Kyle Lehman
Lockhart
Manor
Seguin
District 14
Castroville Medina Valley
Eagle Pass Winn
Laredo Martin
Laredo Nixon
Northside Jay
San Antonio MacArthur
San Antonio Southside
South San Antonio
District 15
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Rivera
CC Carroll
CC Flour Bluff
CC Veterans
Memorial
Harlingen South
Weslaco East
District 16
Donna North
La Joya Palmview
McAllen
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
Mission
PSJA Memorial
Rio Grande City
Conference 5A, Division II
REGION 1
District 1
Canutillo
El Paso
El Paso Burges
El Paso Chapin
El Paso Del Valle
El Paso Jefferson
District 2
Abilene Cooper
Abilene Wylie
Amarillo Palo Duro
Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Coronado
WF Legacy
Wichita Falls Memorial
District 3
Argyle
Colleyville Heritage
Eagle Mountain
Grapevine
Lewisville The Colony
Lucas Lovejoy
Nevada Community
District 4
Anna
Celina
Denison
Frisco
Frisco Emerson
Frisco Independence
Frisco Memorial
Frisco Panther Creek
Prosper Richland
REGION 2
District 5
Dallas Adamson
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas Molina
Dallas Samuell
Dallas Seagoville
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Dallas Wilson
Mesquite Poteet
District 6
Greenville
Hallsville
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches
Terrell
Texarkana Texas
Whitehouse
District 7
Arlington Seguin
Burleson
Corsicana
Ennis
Everman
Joshua
Mansfield Timberview
Midlothian Heritage
District 8
Belton
Brenham
Bryan Rudder
Killeen Ellison
Waco
Waco University
REGION 3
District 9
Houston Spring Woods
Humble Kingwood
Park
Huntsville
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake
Creek
New Caney Porter
New Caney West Fork
Splendora
District 10
Baytown Lee
Dayton
Galena Park
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City
District 11
Fort Bend Crawford
Fort Bend Kempner
Fort Bend Marshall
Richmond Tomas
Rosenberg Lamar
Cons
Rosenberg Terry
Victoria West
District 12
Austin Crockett
Austin LASA
Austin Navarro
Bastrop
Elgin
Pflugerville
REGION 4
District 13
Boerne
LH Legacy Ranch
Liberty Hill
New Braunfels
New Braunfels Long Creek
SA Alamo Heights
SA Veterans Memorial
District 14
SA Brackenridge
San Antonio Burbank
San Antonio Edison
San Antonio Harlandale
San Antonio Highlands
San Antonio Houston
San Antonio Jefferson
San Antonio Lanier
San Antonio McCollum
District 15
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Corpus Christi Ray Donna
Gregory-Portland Mercedes
District 16
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
Laredo Cigarroa
Mission Sharyland
Mission Veterans Memorial
PSJA Southwest Roma
Sharyland Pioneer
Conference 4A, Division I
REGION 1
District 1
El Paso Andress
El Paso Austin
El Paso Riverside
El Paso Ysleta
San Elizario
District 2
Canyon
Canyon Randall
Canyon West Plains
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
District 3
Andrews
Midland Greenwood
Plainview
San Angelo Lake View
District 4
Alvarado
Aubrey
Carrollton Ranchview
Decatur
Godley
Lake Dallas
River Oaks
Castleberry
Springtown
REGION 2
District 5
Ft Worth Benbrook
Ft Worth CarterRiverside
Ft Worth Dunbar
Ft Worth Eastern Hills
Ft Worth Southwest
Ft Worth Western
Hills
FW Diamond HillJarvis
Kennedale
District 6
Dallas Carter
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Pinkston
Dallas Roosevelt
Dallas Spruce
North Dallas
District 7
Caddo Mills
Ferris
Kaufman
Mabank
Paris
Sulphur Springs
Waxahachie Life
District 8
Bullard
Henderson
Jacksonville
Kilgore
Lindale
Longview Pine Tree
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill
REGION 3
District 9
Bridge City
Huffman Hargrave
Liberty
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress- Mauriceville
Vidor
District 10
Fort Bend
Willowridge
H Austin
H Northside
H Sterling
Harmony School of
Innovation
Stafford
District 11
Bay City
El Campo
Navasota
Needville
Royal
Sealy
West Columbia
Columbia
District 12
Burnet
China Spring
Jarrell
Lampasas
Marble Falls
Stephenville
REGION 4
District 13
Austin Johnson
Austin Northeast
Austin Travis
Comal Canyon Lake
Comal Davenport
Fredericksburg
Kerrville Tivy
Taylor
District 14
Floresville
La Vernia
Medina Valley Creek
View
Pleasanton
San Antonio Kennedy
Somerset
Uvalde
District 15
Beeville Jones
CC Calallen
CC Tuloso-Midway
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Moody
Port Lavaca Calhoun
District 16
Alice
Edcouch-Elsa
Hidalgo Early College
Pharr Valley View
Zapata
Conference 4A, Division II
REGION 1
District 1
Clint
Clint Mountain View
El Paso Bowie
El Paso Irvin
Fabens
District 2
Big Spring
Fort Stockton
Monahans
Pecos
Seminole
Snyder
District 3
Borger
Levelland
Lubbock Cooper
Liberty
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton
District 4
Bridgeport
Brock
Burkburnett
Graham
Iowa Park
Mineral Wells
REGION 2
District 5
Glen Rose
Hillsboro
Kemp
Uplift Hampton Prep
Venus
District 6
Gainesville
Krum
Lake Worth
Ponder
Sanger
Van Alstyne
District 7
Bonham
Farmersville
Paris North Lamar
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Wills Point
District 8
Carthage
Center
Gilmer
Longview Spring Hill
Pittsburg
Texarkana Pleasant Grove
REGION 3
District 9
Athens
Brownsboro
Canton
Madisonville
Rusk
Van
District 10
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Jasper
Shepherd
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
District 11
H Furr
H Kashmere
H North Forest
H Scarborough
H Washington
H Wheatley
H Worthing
H Yates
District 12
Bellville
Freeport Brazosport
Hitchcock
Katy Harmony
La Grange
La Marque
REGION 4
District 13
Brownwood
Gatesville
Robinson
Salado
Waco Connally
Waco La Vega
District 14
Austin Achieve
Austin Eastside
Giddings
Lago Vista
Manor New Tech
Wimberley
District 15
Bandera
Cuero
Geronimo Navarro
Gonzales
Pearsall
San Antonio Memorial
District 16
Corpus Christi London
Ingleside
Kingsville King
La Feria
Port Isabel
Rio Grande City Grulla
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton
Conference 3A, Division I
REGION 1
District 1
Brownfield
Bushland
Dalhart
Denver City
Shallowater
District 2
Clyde
Kermit
Lamesa
Odessa Compass
Academy
Sweetwater
Tuscola Jim Ned
District 3
Early
Ingram Moore
Llano
San Angelo Texas
Leadership
Wall
District 4
Bowie
Boyd
Paradise
Peaster
Vernon
REGION 2
District 5
Dallas A+
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Gunter
Pilot Point
Pottsboro
Whitesboro
District 6
Grandview
Groesbeck
Keene
Mexia
Palmer
West
Whitney
District 7
Commerce
Eustace
Malakoff
Mineola
Mount Vernon
Rains
Winnsboro
District 8
Atlanta
Gladewater
Gladewater Sabine
Tatum
Tex. Liberty-Eylau
White Oak
REGION 3
District 9
Crockett
Diboll
Fairfield
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Trinity
District 10
Anahuac
Buna
Cleveland Tarkington
Coldspring-Oakhurst
East Chambers
Kirbyville
Orangefield
District 11
Columbus
Edna
Hempstead
Palacios
Sweeny
Wharton
District 12
Caldwell
Cameron Yoe
Franklin
Little River Academy
Lorena
McGregor
Rockdale
Troy
REGION 4
District 13
Hallettsville
Luling
Marion
San Antonio Cole
Smithville
Universal City Randolph
Yoakum
District 14
Carrizo Springs
Crystal City
Devine
Hondo
Jourdanton
Lytle
Natalia
Poteet
District 15
Aransas Pass
Corpus Christi West
Oso
Goliad
Mathis
Orange Grove
Sinton
District 16
Bishop
Lyford
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis Acad
Conference 3A, Division II
REGION 1
District 1
Amarillo River Road
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona
District 2
Idalou
Littlefield
Lubbock Roosevelt
Muleshoe
Slaton
District 3
Alpine
Anthony
Coahoma
Crane
San Angelo Grape Creek
Stanton
District 4
Breckenridge
Henrietta
Holliday
Jacksboro
Merkel
Wichita Falls City View
REGION 2
District 5
Clifton
Comanche
Dublin
Eastland
Hamilton
Millsap
Rio Vista
Tolar
District 6
Dallas Gateway
Charter Academy
Dallas Madison
Inspired Vision
Academy Dallas
Maypearl
Mesquite PTAA
Scurry-Rosser
Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill
District 7
Bells
Blue Ridge
Callisburg
Howe
Leonard
Sadler S & S Cons.
Valley View
District 8
Big Sandy Harmony
Edgewood
Grand Saline
Lone Oak
Paris Chisum
Pattonville Prairiland
Quitman
REGION 3
District 9
Daingerfield
De Kalb
Hooks
Hughes Springs
New Boston
Queen City
Redwater
District 10
Arp
Diana New Diana
Jefferson
New London West
Rusk
Troup
Winona
District 11
Blooming Grove
Buffalo
Elkhart
Mildred
Rice
Teague
District 12
Hardin
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Warren
Woodville
REGION 4
District 13
Anderson-Shiro
Florence
Lexington
Rogers
Schulenburg
Thrall
District 14
Altair Rice
Boling
East Bernard
El Maton Tidehaven
Van Vleck
Vanderbilt Industrial
Wallis Brazos
District 15
Blanco
Comfort
Karnes City
Nixon Smiley
Poth
SA Young Men’s
Leadership
Stockdale
District 16
Cotulla
Falfurrias
George West
Hebbronville
Odem
Santa Rosa
Conference 2A, Division I
REGION 1
District 1
Amarillo Highland Park
Panhandle
Sanford-Fritch
Spearman
Sunray
District 2
Farwell
Floydada
Hale Center
Olton
Tulia
District 3
Abernathy
New Deal
New Home
Post
Sundown
District 4
Ballinger
Big Lake Reagan Co.
Christoval
Colorado City Colorado
Forsan
Ozona
Sonora
REGION 2
District 5
Abilene Texas
Leadership
Anson
Cisco
De Leon
Hawley
Hico
District 6
Alvord
Chico
Muenster
Nocona
Olney
Tioga
District 7
Bangs
Brady
Coleman
Johnson City LBJ
Mason
San Saba
District 8
Axtell
Bosqueville
Dawson
Italy
Itasca
Riesel
Valley Mills
REGION 3
District 9
Bogata Rivercrest
Cooper
Honey Grove
Tom Bean
Trenton
Whitewright
Wolfe City
District 10
Alba-Golden
Cayuga
Como-Pickton
Frankston
Hawkins
Kerens
Price Carlisle
District 11
Beckville
Elysian Fields
Gladewater Union
Grove
Harleton
Omaha Pewitt
Ore City
Waskom
District 12
Garrison
Hemphill
Joaquin
San Augustine
Shelbyville
Timpson
REGION 4
District 13
Bruceville-Eddy
Granger
Hearne
Marlin
Moody
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale
District 14
Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Groveton
Iola
Jewett Leon
Lovelady
Normangee
District 15
Bloomington
Danbury
Flatonia
Ganado
Kenedy
Shiner
Weimar
District 16
Banquete
Dilley
Freer
Monte Alto
Premont
Refugio
Skidmore-Tynan
Taft
Conference 2A, Division II
REGION 1
District 1
Bovina
Gruver
Stinnett West Texas
Stratford
Vega
District 2
Morton
Plains
Ropes
Seagraves
Smyer
Sudan
District 3
Lockney
Pathway Academy
Roscoe Collegiate
Tahoka
Crosbyton
Ralls
District 4
Eldorado
McCamey
Van Horn
Wink
Iraan
REGION 2
District 5
Clarendon
Memphis
Quanah
Wellington
Wheeler
Shamrock
District 6
Archer City
Electra
Haskell
Munday
Petrolia
Seymour
Windthorst
District 7
Albany
Cross Plains
Goldthwaite
Hamlin
Miles
Stamford
Winters
District 8
Crawford
Frost
Hubbard
Mart
Meridian
Santo
Wortham
REGION 3
District 9
Celeste
Collinsville
Cumby
Era
Lindsay
Quinlan Boles
District 10
Big Sandy
Clarksville
Detroit
Linden-Kildare
Maud
Simms Bowie
District 11
Alto
Cushing
Grapeland
Malakoff Cross Roads
Mount Enterprise
Overton
Tenaha
District 12
Colmesneil
Deweyville
Evadale
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin
West Sabine
Hull-Daisetta
REGION 4
District 13
Bartlett
Bremond
Burton
Chilton
Holland
Milano
Snook
Somerville
District 14
Brackettville Brackett
Center Point
Harper
Junction
La Pryor
Sabinal
D’Hanis
District 15
Charlotte
Falls City
Louise
Pettus
Three Rivers
Yorktown
District 16
Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
La Villa
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Woodsboro
Conference 1A, Division I 6-Man
REGION 1
District 1
Boys Ranch
Booker
Claude
White Deer
Wildorado
District 2
Earth Springlake
Nazareth
Whiteface
Whitharral
District 3
Happy
Kress
Petersburg
Silverton
District 4
Aspermont
Hermleigh
Jayton
Roby
Rotan
Spur
REGION 2
District 5
Ackerly Sands
Borden County
Ira
Lamesa Klondike
O’Donnell
Westbrook
District 6
Fort Hancock
Garden City
Imperial Buena Vista
Lenorah Grady
Rankin
District 7
Baird
Bronte
Paint Rock
Robert Lee
Roscoe Highland
Santa Anna
District 8
Eden
Menard
Mertzon Irion County
Sterling City
Veribest
Water Valley
REGION 3
District 9
Bryson
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Vernon Northside
District 10
Gordon
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Ranger
District 11
Avalon
Bluff Dale
Blum
Covington
Milford
District 12
Campbell
Fruitvale
Saint Jo
Savoy
REGION 4
District 13
Burkeville
Chester
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts
Chapel
District 14
Abbott
Aquilla
Coolidge
Gholson
Penelope
District 15
Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
Oglesby
District 16
Barksdale Nueces
Canyon
Bruni
Knippa
Leakey
Medina
Prairie Lea
Conference 1A, Division II 6-Man
REGION 1
District 1
Follett
Groom
Hedley
Lefors
McLean
Miami
District 2
Chillicothe
Crowell
Guthrie
Matador Motley County
Paducah
Turkey Valley
District 3
Amherst
Anton
Cotton Center
Hart
Lazbuddie
Lorenzo
District 4
Loop
Meadow
Southland
Welch Dawson
Wellman-Union
Wilson
REGION 2
District 5
Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
District 6
Balmorhea
Grandfalls-Royalty
Rocksprings
Sanderson
District 7
Blackwell
Loraine
Olfen
Trent
Valera Panther Creek
District 8
Brookesmith
Cherokee
Lohn
Richland Springs
Rochelle
REGION 3
District 9
Benjamin
Haskell Paint Creek
Knox City
Lueders-Avoca
Rule
District 10
Bowie Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Harrold
Throckmorton
Woodson
District 11
Moran
Rising Star
Sidney
Strawn
District 12
Blanket
Gustine
Mullin
Priddy
Zephyr
REGION 4
District 13
Cranfills Gap
Iredell
Kopperl
Morgan
Three Way School
Walnut Springs
District 14
Bynum
Ladonia Fannindel
Mount Calm
Oakwood
Trinidad
District 15
Apple Springs
Buckholts
Calvert
High Island
District 16
Benavides
Pawnee
Runge
San Perlita
How to Follow Texas High School Football
For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Lone Star State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across Texas high school football, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Texas.