UIL realignment pairs Duncanville, North Crowley in same district

Monday morning brought upon realignment through Texas’ UIL for high school football and some surprising pairings when it came to the state’s powers came to fruition.

The UIL announced the official reclassification realignments for high school football and many of the Lone Star State’s best teams will be seeing each other in district play before the postseason ever begins.

One of them was the UIL bundling state powers Duncanville and North Crowley in the same district, moving the two national powerhouses into Conference 6A, District 11 together. Duncanville and North Crowley finished as the state’s No. 3 and 6 ranked teams, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

We have gathered where each schools lands for Texas high school football’s UIL class-by-class for the 2026-27 down below.

UIL Football Realignment (6A-1A)

Conference 6A

REGION 1

District 1

El Paso Coronado
El Paso Eastlake
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso Franklin
El Paso Montwood
El Paso Pebble Hills
El Paso Socorro

District 2

Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Odessa Permian
San Angelo Central

District 3

Aledo
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Houston
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Granbury
Weatherford

District 4

Ft Worth Boswell
Keller
Keller Central
Keller Timber Creek
Northwest
Northwest Eaton
Northwest Nelson
Southlake Carroll

District 5

Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Frisco Wakeland
Lewisville
Lewisville Flower
Mound
Lewisville Hebron
Lewisville Marcus
Little Elm

District 6

Allen
Dallas Jesuit +
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Princeton
Prosper
Prosper Rock Hill
Prosper Walnut Grove

District 7

Coppell
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Lake
Highlands
Richardson Pearce

District 8

Euless Trinity
Grand Prairie
Haltom City Haltom
Hurst Bell
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
South Grand Prairie

REGION 2

District 9

Garland
Garland Lakeview Cent
Garland Rowlett
Garland Sachse
North Garland
South Garland
Wylie
Wylie East

District 10

Forney
Longview
Mesquite Horn
North Forney
Rockwall
Rockwall Heath
Royse City
Tyler Legacy

District 11

Crowley
Dallas Skyline
Duncanville
Mansfield
Mansfield Lake Ridge
North Crowley
Red Oak
Waxahachie

District 12

Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen Chaparral
Killeen Harker Heights
Lake Belton
Temple
Waco Midway

District 13

Cleveland
Conroe
Conroe Caney Creek
Conroe Grand Oaks
Conroe Oak Ridge
Conroe The Woodlands
Conroe Woodlands
College Park
Willis

District 14

Houston Aldine
Houston Benjamin Davis Sr.
Houston Eisenhower
Houston MacArthur
Houston Nimitz
Spring
Spring Dekaney
Spring Westfield

District 15

Klein
Klein Cain
Klein Collins
Klein Forest
Klein Oak
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Tomball
Tomball Memorial

District 16

Cy-Fair
Cyp. Creek
Cyp. Falls
Cyp. Lakes
Cyp. Ridge
Cyp. Woods
Jersey Village
Langham Creek

REGION 3

District 17

Channelview
Crosby
Galena Park North Shore
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Sheldon King

District 18

Deer Park
Dickinson
Frndswd Clear Brook
Houston Clear Lake
LC Clear Creek
LC Clear Falls
LC Clear Springs
Mt Belvieu Barbers Hill

District 19

Alvin
Alvin Shadow Creek
Clute Brazoswood
Manvel
Pasadena Dobie
Pasadena Memorial
Pasadena Rayburn
Pearland
Pearland Dawson

District 20

Alief Elsik
Alief Hastings
Alief Taylor
H Bellaire
H Heights
H Lamar
H Westside
Houston Memorial
Houston Stratford

District 21

Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Hightower
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
Houston Strake Jesuit +

District 22

Katy
Katy Cinco Ranch
Katy Jordan
Katy Mayde Creek
Katy Morton Ranch
Katy Paetow
Katy Seven Lakes
Katy Taylor
Katy Tompkins

District 23

Bridgeland
Cyp. Park
Cyp. Ranch
Cyp. Springs
Lamar Fulshear
Richmond Foster
Richmond George
Ranch
Waller

District 24

Austin Vandegrift
Cedar Park
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Georgetown East View
Hutto
Leander
Leander Rouse

REGION 4

District 25

Austin Lake Travis
Austin Westlake
Round Rock
Round Rock McNeil
Round Rock Stony Pt.
Round Rock Westwood
RR Cedar Ridge

District 26

Austin
Austin Akins
Austin Bowie
Buda Hays
Buda Johnson
Del Valle
Dripping Springs

District 27

Cibolo Steele
Comal Canyon
Comal Pieper
Converse Judson
San Antonio E. Central
San Antonio Wagner
San Marcos
Schertz Clemens

District 28

Northside Brandeis
Northside Clark
San Antonio Churchill
San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio LEE
San Antonio Madison
San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Roosevelt

District 29

Northside Brennan
Northside Harlan
Northside Holmes
Northside Marshall
Northside O’Connor
Northside Sotomayor
Northside Stevens
Northside Taft
Northside Warren

District 30

Del Rio
Eagle Pass
Laredo Alexander
Laredo Johnson
Laredo United
Laredo United South
San Antonio Southwest
Southwest Legacy

District 31

Edinburg
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
Edinburg Vela
La Joya
Weslaco

District 32

Brownsville Veterans
Memorial
Harlingen
Los Fresnos
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
PSJA North
San Benito

Conference 5A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

Clint Horizon
El Paso Americas
El Paso Bel Air
El Paso El Dorado
El Paso Hanks
El Paso Parkland

District 2

Abilene
Amarillo
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Tascosa
Frenship Memorial
Lubbock
Lubbock Monterey
Wolfforth Frenship

District 3

Azle
Denton
Denton Ryan
FW Chisholm Trail
Keller Fossil Ridge
Saginaw
Sherman

District 4

Ft Worth Arlington Hts
Ft Worth North Side
Ft Worth Paschal
Ft Worth Polytechnic
Ft Worth South Hills
Ft Worth Trimble Tech
Ft Worth Wyatt
White Settlement Brewer

REGION 2

District 5

Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Reedy
McKinney North
Melissa

District 6

Carrollton Creekview
Carrollton Smith
Carrollton Turner
Dallas Highland Park
Garland Naaman Forest
N Richland Hills Birdville
N Richland Hills Richland

District 7

Crandall
Dallas Adams
Dallas Sunset
Dallas White
Mesquite
North Mesquite
Tyler
West Mesquite

District 8

Burleson Centennial
Cedar Hill
Cleburne
De Soto
Lancaster
Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Summit
Midlothian

REGION 3

District 9

Baytown Goose Crk
Mem
Baytown Sterling
Beaumont United
Beaumont West Brook
Galveston Ball
La Porte
Lufkin
New Caney
Port Arthur Memorial

District 10

H Chavez
H Madison
H Math Sci. & Tech
H Milby
H Sharpstown
H Waltrip
H Westbury
H Wisdom
Houston Northbrook

District 11

Alvin Iowa Colony
Angleton
Fort Bend Dulles
Friendswood
Katy Freeman
Pasadena
Pasadena South
Houston
Richmond Randle
Victoria East

District 12

College Station
College Station A&M Consolidated
Georgetown
Killeen
Killeen Shoemaker
Leander Glenn
Pflugerville Connally
Pflugerville
Hendrickson
Pflugerville Weiss

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Anderson
Austin McCallum
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Boerne Champion
Comal Smithson Valley
Kyle Lehman
Lockhart
Manor
Seguin

District 14

Castroville Medina Valley
Eagle Pass Winn
Laredo Martin
Laredo Nixon
Northside Jay
San Antonio MacArthur
San Antonio Southside
South San Antonio

District 15

Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Rivera
CC Carroll
CC Flour Bluff
CC Veterans
Memorial
Harlingen South
Weslaco East


District 16

Donna North
La Joya Palmview
McAllen
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
Mission
PSJA Memorial
Rio Grande City

Conference 5A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Canutillo
El Paso
El Paso Burges
El Paso Chapin
El Paso Del Valle
El Paso Jefferson

District 2

Abilene Cooper
Abilene Wylie
Amarillo Palo Duro
Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Coronado
WF Legacy
Wichita Falls Memorial

District 3

Argyle
Colleyville Heritage
Eagle Mountain
Grapevine
Lewisville The Colony
Lucas Lovejoy
Nevada Community

District 4

Anna
Celina
Denison
Frisco
Frisco Emerson
Frisco Independence
Frisco Memorial
Frisco Panther Creek
Prosper Richland

REGION 2

District 5

Dallas Adamson
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas Molina
Dallas Samuell
Dallas Seagoville
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Dallas Wilson
Mesquite Poteet

District 6

Greenville
Hallsville
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches
Terrell
Texarkana Texas
Whitehouse

District 7

Arlington Seguin
Burleson
Corsicana
Ennis
Everman
Joshua
Mansfield Timberview
Midlothian Heritage

District 8

Belton
Brenham
Bryan Rudder
Killeen Ellison
Waco
Waco University

REGION 3

District 9

Houston Spring Woods
Humble Kingwood
Park
Huntsville
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake
Creek
New Caney Porter
New Caney West Fork
Splendora

District 10

Baytown Lee
Dayton
Galena Park
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City

District 11

Fort Bend Crawford
Fort Bend Kempner
Fort Bend Marshall
Richmond Tomas
Rosenberg Lamar
Cons
Rosenberg Terry
Victoria West

District 12

Austin Crockett
Austin LASA
Austin Navarro
Bastrop
Elgin
Pflugerville

REGION 4

District 13

Boerne
LH Legacy Ranch
Liberty Hill
New Braunfels
New Braunfels Long Creek
SA Alamo Heights
SA Veterans Memorial

District 14

SA Brackenridge
San Antonio Burbank
San Antonio Edison
San Antonio Harlandale
San Antonio Highlands
San Antonio Houston
San Antonio Jefferson
San Antonio Lanier
San Antonio McCollum

District 15

Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Corpus Christi Ray Donna
Gregory-Portland Mercedes

District 16

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
Laredo Cigarroa
Mission Sharyland
Mission Veterans Memorial
PSJA Southwest Roma
Sharyland Pioneer

Conference 4A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

El Paso Andress
El Paso Austin
El Paso Riverside
El Paso Ysleta
San Elizario

District 2

Canyon
Canyon Randall
Canyon West Plains
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa

District 3

Andrews
Midland Greenwood
Plainview
San Angelo Lake View

District 4

Alvarado
Aubrey
Carrollton Ranchview
Decatur
Godley
Lake Dallas
River Oaks
Castleberry
Springtown

REGION 2

District 5

Ft Worth Benbrook
Ft Worth CarterRiverside
Ft Worth Dunbar
Ft Worth Eastern Hills
Ft Worth Southwest
Ft Worth Western
Hills
FW Diamond HillJarvis
Kennedale

District 6

Dallas Carter
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Pinkston
Dallas Roosevelt
Dallas Spruce
North Dallas

District 7

Caddo Mills
Ferris
Kaufman
Mabank
Paris
Sulphur Springs
Waxahachie Life

District 8

Bullard
Henderson
Jacksonville
Kilgore
Lindale
Longview Pine Tree
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill

REGION 3

District 9

Bridge City
Huffman Hargrave
Liberty
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress- Mauriceville
Vidor

District 10

Fort Bend
Willowridge
H Austin
H Northside
H Sterling
Harmony School of
Innovation
Stafford

District 11

Bay City
El Campo
Navasota
Needville
Royal
Sealy
West Columbia
Columbia

District 12

Burnet
China Spring
Jarrell
Lampasas
Marble Falls
Stephenville

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Johnson
Austin Northeast
Austin Travis
Comal Canyon Lake
Comal Davenport
Fredericksburg
Kerrville Tivy
Taylor

District 14

Floresville
La Vernia
Medina Valley Creek
View
Pleasanton
San Antonio Kennedy
Somerset
Uvalde

District 15

Beeville Jones
CC Calallen
CC Tuloso-Midway
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Moody
Port Lavaca Calhoun

District 16

Alice
Edcouch-Elsa
Hidalgo Early College
Pharr Valley View
Zapata

Conference 4A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Clint
Clint Mountain View
El Paso Bowie
El Paso Irvin
Fabens

District 2

Big Spring
Fort Stockton
Monahans
Pecos
Seminole
Snyder

District 3

Borger
Levelland
Lubbock Cooper
Liberty
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton

District 4

Bridgeport
Brock
Burkburnett
Graham
Iowa Park
Mineral Wells

REGION 2

District 5

Glen Rose
Hillsboro
Kemp
Uplift Hampton Prep
Venus

District 6

Gainesville
Krum
Lake Worth
Ponder
Sanger
Van Alstyne

District 7

Bonham
Farmersville
Paris North Lamar
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Wills Point

District 8

Carthage
Center
Gilmer
Longview Spring Hill
Pittsburg
Texarkana Pleasant Grove

REGION 3

District 9

Athens
Brownsboro
Canton
Madisonville
Rusk
Van

District 10

Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Jasper
Shepherd
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark

District 11

H Furr
H Kashmere
H North Forest
H Scarborough
H Washington
H Wheatley
H Worthing
H Yates

District 12

Bellville
Freeport Brazosport
Hitchcock
Katy Harmony
La Grange
La Marque

REGION 4

District 13

Brownwood
Gatesville
Robinson
Salado
Waco Connally
Waco La Vega

District 14

Austin Achieve
Austin Eastside
Giddings
Lago Vista
Manor New Tech
Wimberley

District 15

Bandera
Cuero
Geronimo Navarro
Gonzales
Pearsall
San Antonio Memorial

District 16

Corpus Christi London
Ingleside
Kingsville King
La Feria
Port Isabel
Rio Grande City Grulla
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton

Conference 3A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

Brownfield
Bushland
Dalhart
Denver City
Shallowater

District 2

Clyde
Kermit
Lamesa
Odessa Compass
Academy
Sweetwater
Tuscola Jim Ned

District 3

Early
Ingram Moore
Llano
San Angelo Texas
Leadership
Wall

District 4

Bowie
Boyd
Paradise
Peaster
Vernon

REGION 2

District 5

Dallas A+
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Gunter
Pilot Point
Pottsboro
Whitesboro

District 6

Grandview
Groesbeck
Keene
Mexia
Palmer
West
Whitney

District 7

Commerce
Eustace
Malakoff
Mineola
Mount Vernon
Rains
Winnsboro

District 8

Atlanta
Gladewater
Gladewater Sabine
Tatum
Tex. Liberty-Eylau
White Oak

REGION 3

District 9

Crockett
Diboll
Fairfield
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Trinity

District 10

Anahuac
Buna
Cleveland Tarkington
Coldspring-Oakhurst
East Chambers
Kirbyville
Orangefield

District 11

Columbus
Edna
Hempstead
Palacios
Sweeny
Wharton

District 12

Caldwell
Cameron Yoe
Franklin
Little River Academy
Lorena
McGregor
Rockdale
Troy

REGION 4

District 13

Hallettsville
Luling
Marion
San Antonio Cole
Smithville
Universal City Randolph
Yoakum

District 14

Carrizo Springs
Crystal City
Devine
Hondo
Jourdanton
Lytle
Natalia
Poteet

District 15

Aransas Pass
Corpus Christi West
Oso
Goliad
Mathis
Orange Grove
Sinton

District 16

Bishop
Lyford
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis Acad

Conference 3A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Amarillo River Road
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona

District 2

Idalou
Littlefield
Lubbock Roosevelt
Muleshoe
Slaton

District 3

Alpine
Anthony
Coahoma
Crane
San Angelo Grape Creek
Stanton

District 4

Breckenridge
Henrietta
Holliday
Jacksboro
Merkel
Wichita Falls City View

REGION 2

District 5

Clifton
Comanche
Dublin
Eastland
Hamilton
Millsap
Rio Vista
Tolar

District 6

Dallas Gateway
Charter Academy
Dallas Madison
Inspired Vision
Academy Dallas
Maypearl
Mesquite PTAA
Scurry-Rosser
Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill

District 7

Bells
Blue Ridge
Callisburg
Howe
Leonard
Sadler S & S Cons.
Valley View

District 8

Big Sandy Harmony
Edgewood
Grand Saline
Lone Oak
Paris Chisum
Pattonville Prairiland
Quitman

REGION 3

District 9

Daingerfield
De Kalb
Hooks
Hughes Springs
New Boston
Queen City
Redwater

District 10

Arp
Diana New Diana
Jefferson
New London West
Rusk
Troup
Winona

District 11

Blooming Grove
Buffalo
Elkhart
Mildred
Rice
Teague

District 12

Hardin
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Warren
Woodville

REGION 4

District 13

Anderson-Shiro
Florence
Lexington
Rogers
Schulenburg
Thrall

District 14

Altair Rice
Boling
East Bernard
El Maton Tidehaven
Van Vleck
Vanderbilt Industrial
Wallis Brazos

District 15

Blanco
Comfort
Karnes City
Nixon Smiley
Poth
SA Young Men’s
Leadership
Stockdale

District 16

Cotulla
Falfurrias
George West
Hebbronville
Odem
Santa Rosa

Conference 2A, Division I

REGION 1

District 1

Amarillo Highland Park
Panhandle
Sanford-Fritch
Spearman
Sunray

District 2

Farwell
Floydada
Hale Center
Olton
Tulia

District 3

Abernathy
New Deal
New Home
Post
Sundown

District 4

Ballinger
Big Lake Reagan Co.
Christoval
Colorado City Colorado
Forsan
Ozona
Sonora

REGION 2

District 5

Abilene Texas
Leadership
Anson
Cisco
De Leon
Hawley
Hico

District 6

Alvord
Chico
Muenster
Nocona
Olney
Tioga

District 7

Bangs
Brady
Coleman
Johnson City LBJ
Mason
San Saba

District 8

Axtell
Bosqueville
Dawson
Italy
Itasca
Riesel
Valley Mills

REGION 3

District 9

Bogata Rivercrest
Cooper
Honey Grove
Tom Bean
Trenton
Whitewright
Wolfe City

District 10

Alba-Golden
Cayuga
Como-Pickton
Frankston
Hawkins
Kerens
Price Carlisle

District 11

Beckville
Elysian Fields
Gladewater Union
Grove
Harleton
Omaha Pewitt
Ore City
Waskom

District 12

Garrison
Hemphill
Joaquin
San Augustine
Shelbyville
Timpson

REGION 4

District 13

Bruceville-Eddy
Granger
Hearne
Marlin
Moody
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale

District 14

Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Groveton
Iola
Jewett Leon
Lovelady
Normangee

District 15

Bloomington
Danbury
Flatonia
Ganado
Kenedy
Shiner
Weimar

District 16

Banquete
Dilley
Freer
Monte Alto
Premont
Refugio
Skidmore-Tynan
Taft

Conference 2A, Division II

REGION 1

District 1

Bovina
Gruver
Stinnett West Texas
Stratford
Vega

District 2

Morton
Plains
Ropes
Seagraves
Smyer
Sudan

District 3

Lockney
Pathway Academy
Roscoe Collegiate
Tahoka
Crosbyton
Ralls

District 4

Eldorado
McCamey
Van Horn
Wink
Iraan

REGION 2

District 5

Clarendon
Memphis
Quanah
Wellington
Wheeler
Shamrock

District 6

Archer City
Electra
Haskell
Munday
Petrolia
Seymour
Windthorst

District 7

Albany
Cross Plains
Goldthwaite
Hamlin
Miles
Stamford
Winters

District 8

Crawford
Frost
Hubbard
Mart
Meridian
Santo
Wortham

REGION 3

District 9

Celeste
Collinsville
Cumby
Era
Lindsay
Quinlan Boles

District 10

Big Sandy
Clarksville
Detroit
Linden-Kildare
Maud
Simms Bowie

District 11

Alto
Cushing
Grapeland
Malakoff Cross Roads
Mount Enterprise
Overton
Tenaha

District 12

Colmesneil
Deweyville
Evadale
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin
West Sabine
Hull-Daisetta

REGION 4

District 13

Bartlett
Bremond
Burton
Chilton
Holland
Milano
Snook
Somerville

District 14

Brackettville Brackett
Center Point
Harper
Junction
La Pryor
Sabinal
D’Hanis

District 15

Charlotte
Falls City
Louise
Pettus
Three Rivers
Yorktown

District 16

Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
La Villa
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Woodsboro

Conference 1A, Division I 6-Man

REGION 1

District 1

Boys Ranch
Booker
Claude
White Deer
Wildorado

District 2

Earth Springlake
Nazareth
Whiteface
Whitharral

District 3

Happy
Kress
Petersburg
Silverton

District 4

Aspermont
Hermleigh
Jayton
Roby
Rotan
Spur

REGION 2

District 5

Ackerly Sands
Borden County
Ira
Lamesa Klondike
O’Donnell
Westbrook

District 6

Fort Hancock
Garden City
Imperial Buena Vista
Lenorah Grady
Rankin

District 7

Baird
Bronte
Paint Rock
Robert Lee
Roscoe Highland
Santa Anna

District 8

Eden
Menard
Mertzon Irion County
Sterling City
Veribest
Water Valley

REGION 3

District 9

Bryson
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Vernon Northside

District 10
Gordon
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Ranger

District 11

Avalon
Bluff Dale
Blum
Covington
Milford

District 12

Campbell
Fruitvale
Saint Jo
Savoy

REGION 4

District 13

Burkeville
Chester
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts
Chapel

District 14

Abbott
Aquilla
Coolidge
Gholson
Penelope

District 15

Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
Oglesby

District 16

Barksdale Nueces
Canyon
Bruni
Knippa
Leakey
Medina
Prairie Lea

Conference 1A, Division II 6-Man

REGION 1

District 1

Follett
Groom
Hedley
Lefors
McLean
Miami

District 2

Chillicothe
Crowell
Guthrie
Matador Motley County
Paducah
Turkey Valley

District 3

Amherst
Anton
Cotton Center
Hart
Lazbuddie
Lorenzo

District 4

Loop
Meadow
Southland
Welch Dawson
Wellman-Union
Wilson

REGION 2

District 5

Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca

District 6

Balmorhea
Grandfalls-Royalty
Rocksprings
Sanderson

District 7

Blackwell
Loraine
Olfen
Trent
Valera Panther Creek

District 8

Brookesmith
Cherokee
Lohn
Richland Springs
Rochelle

REGION 3

District 9

Benjamin
Haskell Paint Creek
Knox City
Lueders-Avoca
Rule

District 10

Bowie Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Harrold
Throckmorton
Woodson

District 11

Moran
Rising Star
Sidney
Strawn

District 12

Blanket
Gustine
Mullin
Priddy
Zephyr

REGION 4

District 13

Cranfills Gap
Iredell
Kopperl
Morgan
Three Way School
Walnut Springs

District 14

Bynum
Ladonia Fannindel
Mount Calm
Oakwood
Trinidad

District 15

Apple Springs
Buckholts
Calvert
High Island

District 16

Benavides
Pawnee
Runge
San Perlita

