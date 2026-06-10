UIL set to vote on major Texas varsity football 7 on 7 camp change

The University Interscholastic League (UIL), the governing body for public school varsity athletics, is set to vote on a change that could affect the future of 7-on-7 camps in the state. This comes following yesterday’s seven-on-seven event hosted by Texas A&M and Mike Elko.

Currently, the rules state that high school coaches are not permitted to coach or provide any instruction to their players during these camps. Instead, volunteers and parents handle the coaching of these skill events.

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“The UIL Legislative Council is set to review a proposal that would allow high school football coaches to coach their own players during summer 7-on-7 tournaments.” Texashsfootball.com reported yesterday. This meeting is scheduled to take place at Austin Marrion North today.

At yesterday’s Aggies camp, Cibolo Steele (Texas) came out on top in the seven-on-seven tournament. Last season, the Steel Knights finished with an 11-2 record and sixth in 6A district play. Making the D1 state playoffs, they would fall in the third round to San Antonio Johnson (Texas).

With three-star Duke commit Alex Patton and three-star running back Liam Jones on its roster, the Steele Knights came out on top yesterday, led by a group of volunteers. However, that could change today, with the UIL’s meeting scheduled at 9:30 a.m. local time.

However, as reported by Texashsfootball.com, this proposal still has a long way to go until it is fully recognized on a statewide level.

“It must first move through the UIL process, including review by the athletic committee and the full Legislative Council. If approved there, it would still need final approval from the Texas Commissioner of Education before becoming an official rule.“

Also included on the agenda for this meeting is a proposal to change the football playoff seeding structure, a proposal to change the varsity soccer season date, and adding boys volleyball and ice hockey. The full agenda can be viewed here.