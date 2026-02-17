UNC commit Dylan Mingo patterns his game after two NBA All-Stars

Five-star guard Dylan Mingo committed to UNC, as reported by Rivals’ Joe Tipton and Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan. The Long Island Lutheran standout made his commitment during the February 17 episode of ESPN’s First Take.

Mingo chose the Tar Heels over finalists Washington, Baylor, and Penn State, where his brother, Kayden Mingo, plays. However, in addition to announcing his commitment, the younger Mingo revealed the inspirations for his style of play.

“I would probably say Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) because watching so much of his film. You know, he’s not as quick but I think we have a lot of the same characteristics. And second, Cade Cunningham, just because of how big of a guard he is,” Dylan Mingo shared with Stephen A. Smith, Vincent Goodwill, and Amina Smith.

Those are lofty comparisons because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the reigning National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player and the leader of the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, Cunningham has led the Detroit Pistons to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and has the fourth-most double-doubles (27) this season.

What UNC is getting from Dylan Mingo?

While Smith mentioned the esteemed North Carolina basketball lineage and the UNC-Duke rivalry, he asked Mingo about what he will contribute to the Tar Heels.

“First of all, they’re getting a winner. I’ll make sure that we’ll win in North Carolina next year. Second, a dog on defense. A person that’s versatile, long, lanky, can defend 1 through 4. Offensively, I can pretty do much everything,” Dylan Mingo replied.

Mingo ranks sixth among the Class of 2026 prospects, based on the Rivals Industry Ratings. He will be joining fellow senior Maximo Adams, who committed to the Tar Heels last November.

But before he jumps to college basketball, Dylan Mingo will finish his final season with the Crusaders. Long Island Lutheran has a 10-10 record with four regular-season games left, including a February 21 showdown against SPIRE Academy.