UNC-Greensboro basketball signee becomes Reidsville (N.C.) all-time leading scorer

A historic season for Reidsville (N.C.) point guard Dionte Neal, who is committed to UNC-Greensboro for hoops, continues to become that much more epic as the season continues.

Neal led the way in a 82-59 victory over Lincolnton on Saturday, scoring a game-high 35 points, making the senior the all-time leading scorer in Reidsville boys basketball program history. Also in the win, Neal dished out 10 assists, five steals and grabbed three rebounds for the Rams.

Congratulations to @dionte_neal on breaking the record of Breon Pass tonight. Dionte is now the all-time leading scorer in the history of Reidsville basketball with 2,284 points and counting… @ReidsvilleHoops pic.twitter.com/IIzAk8yyc0 — Coach Ross (@RamsBballhoops) January 18, 2026

Neal is having one of North Carolina high school sports’ greatest seasons a multi-sport athlete has ever seen as the senior has not only excelled on the hardwood, but also on the gridiron for Reidsville.

On the football team, Neal played anywhere and everywhere for the Rams as the all-everything dynamo on offense compiled 2,404 all-purpose yards and scored 27 touchdowns en route to Reidsville beating Brevard, 50-20, for the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship. Neal threw for 542 yards, 10 touchdowns then rushed for 511, scored eight times and hauled in 68 passes for 1,352 yards and 18 scores.

This season for Reidsville’s boys basketball team, the future UNC-Greensboro hooper has already had some pretty big performances against Hibriten (63 points), Morehead (52 points), Southeast Raleigh (42 points) and Washington (42 points), respectively.

More about Reidsville High School

