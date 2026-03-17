UNC signee Kate Harpring named Naismith girls' high school basketball player of the year

Add another one to the mantle for Kate Harpring.

The North Carolina signee and No. 2 overall recruit in the country now joins an illustrious list as this year’s Naismith girls’ high school basketball player of the year. An Atlanta native, Harpring beat out the likes of Saniyah Hall (USC signee), Jerzy Robinson (South Carolina commit), Kaleena Smith (2027), and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka (2027), to win the most prestigious individual award in prep basketball.

Harpring finished her high school career by leading Marist School to a second state championship, pouring in 40 points and adding 16 rebounds in the title game. She also finished finished her high school career as the state’s all-time leading scorer with 3,435 points, breaking the state record of held by Athens Academy’s Jill Razor for nearly 30 years.

“Kate is a once-in-a-generation player, but what makes her the Naismith Player of the Year isn’t just the 40-point games or the scoring records—it’s her heart,” Kim Hixon, Marist School’s coach, said in the press release announcing the award. “Even with the national spotlight on her, she remained completely focused on her teammates and bringing a state title back to Marist. She has set a standard for excellence and toughness that will be remembered here for a long time. We couldn’t be more proud to see her recognized as the best in the country.”

A season for the ages



Our 2026 @jerseymikes Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year is @Kate_Harpring26 of @Marist_GBB!



The @uncwbb signee capped off a historic career with a state title, a 40-point championship performance, and became Georgia’s all-time leading scorer… pic.twitter.com/laIrcuA9CD — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 17, 2026

Tar Heels get one of the nation’s best scorers in Harpring

Harpring is the first winner from the Peach State since Raven Johnson in 2021. Others Georgia honorees include Diamond DeShields (2013), Maya Moore (2006 & 2007), and Kiesha Brown (1996).

“I’m honored to be among these finalists and incredibly grateful for this award,” Harpring said. “Thank you to my coaches and teammates, without them I could not have achieved this. Winning the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy is a dream come true.”

Harpring’s father, Matt, was a three-time All-ACC selection at Georgia Tech and spent 11 years in the NBA. But after taking home national player of the year honors, she might have the one-up on him.