UNC WR commit Skylar Robinson reportedly transferring to Chaminade (Calif.)

The Chaminade Eagles are reportedly adding a key offensive weapon for the 2026 football season.

After sitting out the 2025 season, Robinson has now transferred to Chaminade in West Hills, Calif. for his senior season, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. Over the summer, Robinson transferred from Gardena Junipero Serra to Huntington Beach High and was ineligible to play this past fall due to California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) rules.

The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher is currently committed to North Carolina. Robinson is the No. 697 overall prospect, No. 94 WR and No. 80 player in California in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

He’s the younger brother of former UNC wide receiver Jason Robinson, who’s currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Skylar remains pledged to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels despite the potential departure of his brother.

“As soon as [UNC] offered, I was 100-percent in,” Robinson previously told InsideCarolina. “I saw what they were building there. And I could see the future with me there. And it was really a no-brainer, since my brother was already there, and how the coaches really treated me with all love.”

As a sophomore for Serra in 2024, Robinson hauled in 18 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown, per MaxPreps.

Chaminade is coming off a ho-hum 5-6 2025 season. The Eagles were bounced in the first round of the CIF-SS Division II tournament by Chaparral. They finished as the No. 50 team in the Golden State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

