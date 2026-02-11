University Lab (La.) unveils 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Louisiana, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The latest school out of the Pelican State to release their high school football schedule for the 2026 season is University Lab as they posted their slate for the fall campaign. The Cubs will open the season with a blockbuster matchup against Archbishop Rummel on Sep. 4 in a contest that features two Top 25 teams from a year ago.

The Cubs this past season reached double-digit wins and lost in the semifinal round of the LHSAA D-II Select postseason. Knox Kiffin, a 2028 quarterback prospect and the son of first-year LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, transferred to University Lab during the off-season and figures to bring a lot more eyes on the team heading into the 2026 campaign. The younger Kiffin played at Oxford (MS) last season, completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns.

University Lab High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 20 – at St. Charles Catholic (preseason scrimmage)

Aug. 28 – at Catholic (preseason jamboree)

Sep. 4 – Archbishop Rummel

Sep. 11 – at Madison Prep Academy

Sep. 18 – at Plaquemine

Sep. 25 – Livonia

Oct. 2 – at Teurlings Catholic

Oct. 9 – at Kaplan

Oct. 16 – Collegiate

Oct. 23 – West Feliciana

Oct. 30 – at Port Allen

Nov. 5 – Parkview Baptist School

University Lab finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 25 in the state, according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

