University of Buffalo announces hosting Section VI football championships at Broadview Stadium

The University of Buffalo confirmed via a social media post on Monday afternoon that the institution will be hosting the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section VI championships at Broadview Stadium.

Also in addition to the post, signed off by Buffalo’s vice president and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt, was that no additional games have been officially confirmed to be played at their facility for the 2026 season. New York high school football powerhouses St. Francis and Bennett have been reported to square off on Sep. 4 at Buffalo’s Broadview Stadium for a season-opening showdown.

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“We are excited to be hosting the Section VI Football Championships at Broadview Stadium this upcoming season,” Alnutt said in a statement.

“We are aware of the announcement of other high school football games planned to be played at UB as well. However, those announcements were very premature and speculative. Currently, the only high school football games scheduled are the Section VI Championships. If other games are scheduled to be played here at Broadview Stadium, UB Athletics will make an official announcement at the appropriate time.”

From the desk of Mark Alnutt. pic.twitter.com/ze2FvDX67i — Buffalo Athletics (@UBAthletics) April 27, 2026

The Red Raiders head into the 2026 season with one of the state’s top quarterbacks in Trent Buttles (Rutgers commitment), who last year completed 129 of his 213 passes for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 92 times for 657 yards and nine more scores. St. Francis also returns 2027 athlete Domonic Cook Jr. and 2028 athlete Mason Anderson, respectively.

With Broadview Stadium becoming the new home for the Section VI championships, it continues to bring the big game feel for high school football in the Buffalo region. In the past, Highmark Stadium had previously served as the host venue, but with the Bills transitioning into a new home, the championships are moved for one year at minimum.

St. Francis finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 5 in the state, according to the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings. Bennett also had an identical record of 9-2 and finished as the state’s No. 21 team.

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