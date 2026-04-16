Upson-Lee (Ga.) football announces head coach hiring

Upson-Lee High School (Ga.) has been in search of their next head football coach and earlier this week, they announced who that very person would be.

According to a social media announcement on Facebook by the school, Upson-Lee has hired alum Logan Winkles as the next head coach of the football program. Winkles has had coaching stops around the state of Georgia, including at Pike County, Spalding High School, Warner Robins, and Harris County, respectively.

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Coach Winkles brings a passion for Upson-Lee and a proven track record of success both on and off the field,” Upson-Lee High School principal Ricky English said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him back to lead our football program and continue building on the tradition of Knight pride.”

The Knights just missed out on the GHSA postseason playing out of AAA classification, but playing one of the tougher schedules. Upson-Lee had a strong start to last season, racing out to a 3-0 record before going 2-5 the rest of the way.

Winkles will have some firepower returning out of the backfield this upcoming fall, with 2027 running backs Jy Garmon (549 yards, four touchdowns) and Chestin Howard (454 yards, three touchdowns) slated to return.

In the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Upson-Lee High School finished with a 5-5 record and as the No. 127th ranked team in the state.

More about Upson-Lee High School

Upson-Lee High School, located in Thomaston, Georgia, is committed to providing students with a comprehensive education while fostering an environment of academic excellence and personal growth. The school offers a range of academic and extracurricular programs, including a strong athletics program with competitive football and basketball teams. The Knights are known for their school spirit and dedication to success both in and out of the classroom.

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