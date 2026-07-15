Utah 3-star WR commit Dillon Sykes transferring to Lone Peak (UT)

The American Fork (UT) Lone Peak Knights were the second best high school football team in the Beehive State last season and could have a viable argument to being the state’s top squad with their most recent transfer addition.

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According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Class of 2027 three-wide receiver Dillon Sykes, a Utah commitment, is transferring from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) to Lone Peak for his senior season. Sykes was California’s No. 88 ranked player and No. 165 among receivers nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

“For the last two years, Lone Peak has been to the State Championship game and has just fallen short every time. They are looked at as one of the top schools in Utah and play great competition including IMG and open with Bishop Gorman this year,” Sykes said to Rivals.

“I was always told to be the best, you have to play the best and beat the best. Lone Peak is consistently playing at a high level so I’m excited about this opportunity. Also, with me being committed to Utah it will help me transition smoother when I get to college due to me being in the state already. I love the offense they run and I could potentially play both sides of the ball here as well.”

Last season for the 8-4 Cougars, Sykes hauled in 25 passes for 381 yards and scored five touchdowns. The future Ute joins a Knights’ team that features a experienced offensive line unit led by 6-foot-6, 292-pound tackle Gavin Gunstream.

More about Lone Peak High School

“Lone Peak High School, located in Highland, Utah, is known for its strong academic programs, competitive athletics, and vibrant arts scene. As a public high school, it serves a diverse student body and emphasizes excellence, integrity, and community involvement. Lone Peak offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports teams that regularly compete at state levels, award-winning arts programs, and numerous clubs, all aimed at fostering student growth, leadership, and success.”