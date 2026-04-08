The Skyridge Falcons finished the 2025 Utah high school football season with a 9-3 record. While it’s an impressive standing, it’s the Falcons’ worst finish since 2020. Likewise, their campaign ended with a low-scoring loss to Lone Peak in the Utah High School Activities Association Class 6A state semifinals.

Despite those setbacks, the Falcons are still one of the state’s best teams, finishing second in both the Massey and the Rivals Composite Rankings. However, Skyridge can regroup and compete for a better finish in 2026.

The Falcons’ schedule for the 2026 Utah high school football season won’t be easy, though. Based on the schedule shared by four-star wide receiver Eli Mortensen, they will play a nine-game regular season against some of the best teams in Utah and beyond.

Skyridge’s road games will take them to Mountain Ridge, Utah’s No. 8 team in the final Massey Ratings for 2025. They will also visit Liberty, Nevada’s No. 3 team, and Lehi, the ninth-best squad in Utah. The Falcons’ final road game allows them to avenge their loss to Lone Peak, Utah’s No. 3 team.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will also host some tough competitors. Though they will have home-field advantage, they will face Orem (Utah’s No. 5 team), American Fork (Utah’s No. 7), and top-ranked Corner Canyon. Skyridge’s schedule also includes a showdown against Hun School, New Jersey’s fourth-best team.

Exact dates will be published once available.

Week 1 – at Mountain Ridge

Week 2 – versus Orem

Week 3 – versus Hun School (New Jersey)

Week 4 – at Liberty (Nevada)

Week 5 – versus Skyline

Week 6 – at Lehi

Week 7 – versus Corner Canyon

Week 8 – at Lone Peak

Week 9 – bye

Week 10 – versus American Fork

For Utah high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Utah, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.