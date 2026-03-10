Valdosta (Ga.) football announces 2026 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Georgia stands out as one of the premier pipelines for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.
One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.
Though the next official high school football contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams around the country will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.
According to a social media announcement by the team, the next school out of the Peach State to announce who they will be playing this fall are the legendary Valdosta Wildcats, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 12-2 and reached the state semifinal round of the GHSA Class 6A postseason.
The 2026 slate of games shows the Wildcats hosting seven home games, highlighted by a Oct. 2 tilt with Sarasota Booker, and three road tilts, with the Oct. 30 crosstown meeting with rival Lowndes.
The full Valdosta 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
Top 10
- 1New
Caleb Foster
Extent of Duke starter injury
- 2Hot
Greg Sankey
Possible SEC breakaway?
- 3
Bobby Hurley
Arizona State to part ways
- 4
AP Poll Shakeup
Big changes in Top 25
- 5Trending
March Madness bids
Two teams punch ticket
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Valdosta Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 7 – Worth County – Preseason scrimmage
Aug. 21 – at Jones County
Aug. 28 – Howard
Sep. 4 – Bradwell Institute
Sep. 11 – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Sep. 25 – Stockbridge
Oct. 2 – Sarasota Booker (Fla.)
Oct. 16 – at Colquitt County
Oct. 23 – Camden County
Oct. 30 – at Lowndes
Nov. 6 – Richmond Hill
Valdosta finished as the No. 10 ranked team per the Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Valdosta High School
Valdosta High School, located in Valdosta, Georgia, is known for its rich tradition in high school athletics. The Wildcats have a storied football program, frequently competing at a high level in Georgia’s Class 7A. The school also boasts a competitive basketball team. Valdosta High School emphasizes academic excellence alongside athletic achievement, contributing to the overall development of its students.
How to Follow Georgia High School Football
For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.