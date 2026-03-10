Valdosta (Ga.) football announces 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Georgia stands out as one of the premier pipelines for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.

Though the next official high school football contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams around the country will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.

According to a social media announcement by the team, the next school out of the Peach State to announce who they will be playing this fall are the legendary Valdosta Wildcats, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 12-2 and reached the state semifinal round of the GHSA Class 6A postseason.

The 2026 slate of games shows the Wildcats hosting seven home games, highlighted by a Oct. 2 tilt with Sarasota Booker, and three road tilts, with the Oct. 30 crosstown meeting with rival Lowndes.

The full Valdosta 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 7 – Worth County – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 21 – at Jones County

Aug. 28 – Howard

Sep. 4 – Bradwell Institute

Sep. 11 – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Sep. 25 – Stockbridge

Oct. 2 – Sarasota Booker (Fla.)

Oct. 16 – at Colquitt County

Oct. 23 – Camden County

Oct. 30 – at Lowndes

Nov. 6 – Richmond Hill

Valdosta finished as the No. 10 ranked team per the Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Valdosta High School

Valdosta High School, located in Valdosta, Georgia, is known for its rich tradition in high school athletics. The Wildcats have a storied football program, frequently competing at a high level in Georgia’s Class 7A. The school also boasts a competitive basketball team. Valdosta High School emphasizes academic excellence alongside athletic achievement, contributing to the overall development of its students.

