Valley Christian (Calif.) tabs Dante Perez as head football coach

Valley Christian (Calif.) has decided on who will be its next head football coach for the 2026 season.

The Warriors announced on Wednesday via a press release that they have tabbed Class of 2006 alumnus Dante Perez as the program’s next head football coach. Perez takes over for longtime head coach Mike Machado, who led Valley Christian for 29 seasons.

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to return to the Valley Christian campus as the leader of the Warrior football program,” Perez said via the press release. “My time on the Skyway campus was deeply formative in my life. I believe that football programs thrive when united around a common purpose, and I am passionate about the mission of Valley Christian Schools to equip students to become leaders to serve God, to serve their families, and to positively impact their communities and the world. As a graduate of Valley Christian and someone raised in San Jose, I am deeply invested in this community.”

Over the course of Machado’s 29 years coaching at Valley Christian, the release stated that the head coach had won more than 250 California high school football games, which included multiple league and CCS (Central Coast Section) Championships.

The Warriors ended this past season with a 3-7 record and finished as the No. 131st ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Valley Christian School

Valley Christian High School is a private, Christian school located in San Jose, California. It offers a comprehensive educational experience focused on academic excellence and spiritual development. With a commitment to nurturing students’ talents and faith, the school provides a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. Valley Christian emphasizes the importance of teamwork, character development, and sportsmanship in all its athletic endeavors, creating a vibrant community for student-athletes.

