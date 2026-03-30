Venice (Fla.) football reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The four-time state champion Venice Indians (Fla.) remain one of Florida’s top high school football programs and were on the cusp of competing for another state championship in 2025, but fell in the Class 7A state semifinals to eventual champion Lake Mary. Now down in Class 6A for the 2026 campaign, the Indians are loaded on the offensive side of the ball and feature some of the Sunshine State’s best at the most important positions.

The Indians are slated to bring back Rivals Sophomore All-American Tyree Mannings, who caught 84 passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Venice also will return junior running back Dorien Jones, who finished last season rushing for 1,040 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Venice has also added Class of 2028 quarterback Noah Patton, who transferred in from IMG Academy (Fla.) after serving as the Ascenders’ backup in 2025. Last season for the Ascenders, Patton completed 9 of 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The full Venice 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Gulf Coast – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Sarasota Booker

Aug. 28 – SmartEn Sport Academy

Sep. 4 – at Lakeland

Sep. 11 – Lehigh Senior

Sep. 18 – Cape Coral

Sep. 25 – Sarasota

Oct. 2 – at Raines

Oct. 9 – Lakewood Ranch

Oct. 16 – at Sarasota Riverview

Oct. 23 – North Port

Venice finished No. 19 in the state last season, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Venice High School

Venice High School, located in Venice, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Venice’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.