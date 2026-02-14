Venice (Fla.) football to take on Lakeland in 2026

Another major matchup for the 2026 Florida high school football season was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Venice (Fla.) head coach John Peacock told Rivals that the Indians will be taking on the 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts in 2026.

The matchup is slated to be a first half of the season meeting between the two Florida powerhouse programs that have combined to win 13 state championships between the two, with the last meeting coming in December, 2023 as the Dreadnaughts defeated the Indians for the Class 4S title, 60-48, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Both Lakeland and Venice have developed a bit of a rivalry between the storied programs as they met in 2022 and 2023 for the Class 4S state championships, with the Dreadnaughts coming away winners both times. This 2026 edition of the matchup, however, will be the first regular season meeting between the programs since 2020 when Venice defeated Lakeland, 41-20.

The Indians are slated to bring back Rivals Sophomore All-American Tyree Mannings, who caught 84 passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Venice also will return junior running back Dorien Jones, who finished last season rushing for 1,040 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Venice has also added Class of 2028 quarterback Noah Patton, who transferred in from IMG Academy (Fla.) after serving as the Ascenders’ backup in 2025. Last season for the Ascenders, Patton completed 9 of 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the spectrum with Lakeland, the Dreadnaughts have competed in four straight state championships, three of those in a row under the watch of head coach Marvin Frazier. The Dreadnaughts will bring back an abundance of talent, especially on the defensive line in 2027 four-star EDGE Santana Harvey and Drew Sapp.

Other key returners for Lakeland are 2027 three-star cornerback Jordan Young and 2027 quarterback Kelin Hendrix, who threw for 1,796 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

The game is added to the list of many blockbuster matchups that will be on tap for the upcoming 2026 Florida high school football season.

Lakeland and Venice finished No. 12 and No. 19, respectively, in the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Venice High School

Venice High School, located in Venice, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Venice’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.