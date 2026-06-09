Venice (Fla.) hires new boys basketball head coach

The Venice (Fla.) High School boys basketball team has decided who will be their next head coach of the program, according to a recent announcement by the athletic department.

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According to a Facebook announcement, the Venice athletic department announced the hiring of Tyson Smiley as the school’s next head boys basketball coach. Smiley previously led the Indians’ girls basketball program, leading the team to a district title and a region final appearance.

“Coach Smiley has already made a tremendous impact at Venice High through his leadership, passion, and commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the court. We are excited to see the future of Venice Boys Basketball under his direction,” the announcement read. “From building championship culture to mentoring young men through discipline, accountability, and hard work, Coach Smiley continues to represent what it means to be an Indian.”

Smiley takes over for Luke Davis, who stepped down after four years leading Venice with a 46-55 record, with his best season being this most recent 2025-26 campaign. The Indians won 14 games and bested Davis’ previous first year total of 12 victories in 2022-2023.

In his final season, Davis led the team to the district semifinal round, losing to Class 7A state finalist Sarasota, 82-60.

“My mission is to develop great players, even better people, and prepare them for success on and off the court,” Smiley said in the report by the Sarasota-Herald Tribune.

Venice finished the 2025-26 season with a 14-12 record and as the state’s No. 282 ranked team, according to the final Florida High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Venice High School

Venice High School, located in Venice, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Venice’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.