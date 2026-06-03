The Poultney (VT) High School has officially decided to shut down operations for its football program for the 2026 Vermont season, according to a press release to families and supporters.

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The Blue Devils football program has struggled over the last six seasons, winning just six total games from 2020 to 2025. Remaining players from the Poultney program are able to join the Fair Haven Union football team, via a member agreement between the schools. Below is the letter that was sent out to families regarding the decision to suspend the program for the 2026 campaign:

Dear Blue Devils Families and Supporters,

For generations, Poultney High School football has been a symbol of grit, tradition, and community pride. The sound of the whistle and the glow of Friday night bonfires are cornerstones of our town’s identity. However, as an athletic department, our primary commitment must always be the safety and developmental well-being of our student-athletes.

After a thorough review of our roster numbers and projected participation, we have made the difficult decision to forgo the 2026 Poultney High School Varsity football season. This decision was not made lightly, but it is a necessary step as we do not have the sufficient number of players required to safely field a full team.

To ensure our students can still compete and grow on the gridiron, we have entered into a Member-to-Member agreement with Fair Haven Union High School for the 2026 season. Under this partnership, our students will join the Slaters’ football program.

We understand that joining forces with a long-standing rival is a significant transition. This decision was reached after careful consideration of several factors:

Geographic Proximity: Fair Haven’s location significantly reduces travel time for students and families, making daily practices and home games more accessible for our community.

Shared Community Bonds: While we are fierce rivals on the field, our towns share deep social and economic ties. Our students already interact through various regional programs, and our communities have a long history of mutual support.

Program Alignment: The Fair Haven coaching staff has provided firm assurances that Poultney students will be welcomed as integral team members, with fair and equal opportunities for playing time based on merit and dedication.

Strategie Continuity: Partnering with a stable, nearby program allows our players to maintain a high level of competition while we focus our internal efforts on rebuilding the PHS program for the future.

Please be assured that we hope this is only a temporary measure. We remain fully committed to the long-term future of our Poultney High School program. During this upcoming year, we will be working tirelessly to revitalize our youth programs and recruitment infrastructure with the hope to bring back Poultney High School Football and its cherished traditions for the 2027 season and beyond.

We thank you for your understanding, your continued support of our student-athletes, and your unwavering Blue Devils spirit during this transition.

The state of Vermont already has one of the lowest participation rates when it comes to players and schools as the Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) has around 30 schools total that compete at the high school football level.

Poultney last 2025 Vermont high school football season finished with a 0-8 record, their second such finish over the last half dozen years.

For Vermont high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pine Tree State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Vermont.