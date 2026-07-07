Vero Beach (Fla.) to take on nationally ranked St. Frances Academy in 2026

Add Vero Beach (Fla.) as another Florida high school football program that will be welcoming the nationally ranked Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy Panthers into town for the 2026 season.

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The Fighting Indians revealed their updated 2026 slate, which included the Overtime Nationals champion Panthers as their opponent on Sep. 4 to be played at the Citrus Bowl. No official game time has been provided as of yet for the contest. The Panthers are also slated to take on Deland (Fla.) on Aug. 28 at Spec Martin Stadium.

Rivals recently did a 2026 high school football prediction with Vero Beach’s then-released schedule, which at the time didn’t feature St. Frances Academy on the slate. Now the Fighting Indians will be squaring up against one of the best programs in the country after being defeated for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 7A title back in mid-December.

The Fighting Indians will be led by 2027 Notre Dame four-star quarterback commitment Champ ‘Wonderful’ Monds, who last season completed 178 of 235 passes for 2,590 yards and 32 touchdowns. Monds returns as one of the state’s top signal callers heading into his senior season at Vero Beach.

St. Frances Academy last year in December played Corner Canyon (UT) for the Overtime Nationals Championship Game, beating the Chargers 37-20 in Baltimore. The Panthers in recent years have traveled down to Florida and defeated some of the state’s best, including Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Clearwater Central Catholic and Venice, respectively.

Recently St. Frances Academy was named the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Andy’s Take’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings. The defense will remain one of the top units in the nation as it will be anchored by EDGE rushers like five-star Anthony Sweeney (Texas Tech commit), Jermaine Smith and Jayden Travers (Nebraska commit).

The Panthers ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

“St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.”

More about Vero Beach School

“Vero Beach High School, located in Vero Beach, Florida, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school fosters a sense of pride and community spirit, symbolized by its Fighting Indians mascot. The athletics program is robust, with football and basketball being particularly prominent. The school’s colors, red and white, are proudly worn by students and athletes alike.”