Vigor (Ala.) boys basketball head coach steps down one year after winning state title

In his second season as head coach, Lee Riley led Vigor (Ala.) boys basketball to a Class 5A state championship. One season later, he’s now moving on.

On Thursday, Riley announced via Instagram that he has stepped down and is moving to Huntsville to open a dental practice. He was named Vigor head coach in September of 2024.

“Dear Wolfpack Nation, I want to begin by sincerely thanking the administration for welcoming me into this incredible family and community. It has been an honor to serve at C.F. Vigor High School and represent the Wolfpack,” Riley wrote.

“To my players – thank you for pushing me every single day to become a better coach and leader. Your dedication, resilience, and belief in one another made this journey unforgettable. A special thank you to the 2025 team for helping secure the first-ever State Championship in program history. That accomplishment will forever be a defining moment for our school and community.”

“Leaving is never easy, but sometimes life calls you to a new path I am truly grateful that God led me to C.F. Vigor. My family and I will be moving to Huntsville to open a dental practice, and we are excited for this next chapter.”

The Wolves were not able to recreate their success this season, going 7-16. They finished outside the top 100 of the Alabama high school basketball Rivals Composite Rankings.

Vigor’s 2025 state title win came on March 1 last year when it defeated Sylacauga 59-49 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

