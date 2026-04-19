Village Christian (Calif.) football hires former SMU player as head coach

Village Christian (Calif.) has been on the search for a head football coach after the sudden resignation of former lead man Richard Broussard, who led the program for eight seasons with a 44-37 overall record.

The school announced in a press release that they have tabbed former Maranatha head coach Rand Holdren as the football program’s next leader. Holdren played at Southern Methodist University (SMU) before entering the world of coaching.

“My passion is to mentor young men through the game of football, helping them grow not only as athletes, but as leaders, teammates, and followers of Christ,” Holdren said in the school’s press release. “I look forward to building meaningful relationships with our players, families, and the entire school community as we pursue a program rooted in purpose.”

I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as the next Head Football Coach at Village Christian. I feel truly called to be part of a community that values faith, character, and excellence both on and off the field. I am honored to step into this role and can’t wait to get to work with these student-athletes.”

Holdren in his five seasons as the helm of the Maranatha football program posted a 32-20 record from 2021 to 2025. The best season for the Minutemen under Holdren came in 2022 when the team went 11-1.

Village Christian ended the last season with a 5-6 record and as the state’s No. 382nd ranked team, according to the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Village Christian High School

Village Christian High School in Sun Valley, CA, is a private Christian institution dedicated to providing a comprehensive education grounded in faith. The school offers a robust academic curriculum, along with a dynamic athletics program, including football, basketball, and volleyball. With a focus on character development, leadership, and academic excellence, Village Christian prepares students for both collegiate success and a life of service and faith.

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