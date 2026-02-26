Virginia high school basketball player scores school-record 61 points in 14 minutes

In one of the most impressive scoring displays in Virginia high school basketball history, Patrick Henry High‘s Cade Caywood lit up the scoreboard on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4 senior forward poured in a school-record 61 points in the team’s 90-33 romp over Council in the Region 1D quarterfinals. He also set the school’s career scoring mark in the process. But the bigger story was how he did it.

All of Caywood’s 61 came in the first 13:45 of game action before he was eventually subbed out. He averaged over four points scored per minute as Patrick Henry jumped out to a 64-20 lead with two minutes to go until halftime.

Record Night for Cade Caywood!!! Congratulations to Cade for breaking the SINGLE GAME SCORING RECORD with 61 points!! Not only the single game record, but tonight Cade becomes the Career ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER in Patrick Henry High School history!!! And he's not done yet!!! pic.twitter.com/kWBicT0SKY — Patrick Henry High School – Glade Spring (@Patrick_HenryHS) February 26, 2026

Of his team’s 64 points when he checked out of the game for good, Caywood had scored 61. PH continued its romp without him on the floor, outscoring Council 36-13 to punch their ticket into the VHSL regional semifinals for the second straight year.

Patrick Henry is coming off a 2025 season that ended just short of a state title, as they took home district and region championships to make it to the state Final Four. They fell to George Wythe in the state semis though, and are back this season looking to claim that elusive state title.

After finishing the regular season 20-3, their win over Council moves them into a massive matchup with Coeburn Eastside on Thursday night.

