Virginia high school football coach with four state championships resigns

A multi-titled Virginia high school football coach is calling it quits. The Virginian Pilot’s Marty O’Brien reported that Jeremy Blunt is resigning from Phoebus High School to pursue other coaching opportunities.

As Blunt shared with O’Brien, he’s resigning now because it would be unfair to the players to have a half-hearted coach. Blunt started coaching Phoebus, his alma mater, in 2012, succeeding Stan Sexton.

In 13 years, he led Phoebus to a 156-23 record and four straight state championships from 2021 to 2024. Blunt and the Phantoms defeated Liberty Christian for the title in 2021 and Heritage in 2022, both in Class 3. Likewise, Phoebus defeated Salem in 2023 and Varina for the 2024 Class 4 state title. The Phantoms finished with an 8-4 record in Blunt’s last season.

As a player, Jeremy Blunt helped Phoebus win a Virginia high school football state championship in 2001. Eight years later, he returned to the program as assistant coach and helped the Phantoms establish a Virginia High School League record of 52 consecutive wins. During this run, Blunt helped Phoebus win four consecutive Virginia high school football state championships. They defeated Dinwiddie for the 2008 title, Stone Bridge in 2009 and 2010, and South County for the 2011 crown.

As head coach, Blunt nearly equalled the consecutive wins record. However, their defeat to Warwick last September ended their streak at 51 games.

