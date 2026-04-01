Virginia high school football team becomes first in state history to hire woman head coach

A Virginia high school football team made history on Tuesday by becoming the first to hire a woman as a head coach, according to a WTOP report.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology has tabbed former Women Football Alliance (WFA) veteran Rachel Worsham as the next head football coach of the Colonials.

“I’m passionate about coaching, passionate about being a head coach and it was really the next step for me and what I wanted to do,” Worsham said in the report to WTOP. “Just really interested in being involved in a program that is excited about celebrating women too. Knowing that TJ is a little bit different, they are interested in breaking that barrier and having me involved in the program.”

Per the report, Worsham played 12 seasons for the WFA’s D.C. Divas women’s football team and also been apart of the USA Football team. Before being named the head coach at Thomas Jefferson, Worsham was the lead for Robinson Secondary School girl’s flag football team last year.

The report goes on to state that players at the school are excited about Worsham’s appointment and are looking forward to playing under the first-year head coach.

“Even beyond gender, she has had to go through so many more trials and tribulations to be where she is today, and it speaks to how good of a coach she is,” Thomas Jefferson cornerback Luke Brazie said to WTOP.

“You don’t really hear about women in football and women in sports in general. So, to have a female football coach, it’s rare, and it’s a pretty cool thing to experience,” Thomas Jefferson junior Andrew Haydon added in the report.

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