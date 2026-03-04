Virginia high school football team hires former Mississippi State asst. as head coach

A Virginia high school football program on Wednesday announced the hiring of a former Mississippi State assistant coach to lead their team heading into the 2026 season.

According to a social media announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, former Mississippi State wide receivers coach Adam Shaker has been named the new head coach at Herndon (Va.). Shaker also served as the Offensive Quality Control assistant during his time in Starkville.

Welcome new @HerndonFtbl Head Coach, Adam Shaker! Coach brings 14 yrs of college coaching exp. & a deep belief in using ftball to develop strong, dependable student athletes. He looks forward to building a program that the Herndon community can be proud of.

Shaker most previously served as the offensive coordinator at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Among his other stops on the collegiate level includes being a special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at Division II Concord University, and also in the same roles at Division III Southern Virginia. On the Division I level, Shaker has been on the staff at Virginia, BYU, Georgetown and as a student assistant at Old Dominion, respectively.

Now the former college assistant will be tasked in turning around a Hornets’ program that went 3-7 last season after going 8-3 in 2024.

Herndon ended last season as the No. 158 ranked team, according to the 2025 Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.

