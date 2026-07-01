Virginia High School Football: Varina, Oscar Smith to meet in 2026

Two of the top Virginia high school football programs are set to face off this 2026 season, confirmed by Richmond (Va.) Varina head coach Marcus Lewis on Tuesday evening to Virginia Preps’ Will Garlick.

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2025 Class 4 state champion Varina will take on Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith on Sep. 11, filling the last needed date for both teams heading into the 2026 high school football season. The game becomes one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the upcoming Virginia high school football season.

Varina has a history of scheduling some of the toughest teams in the state and out of it as well, with the Blue Devils’ only two losses in 2025 coming to Virginia powerhouse Maury, 14-13, and nationally ranked Grimsley (N.C.), 21-14.

The Blue Devils closed out the 2025 season by cruising past Loudoun County (Va.), 47-0, for the Class 4 state championship. Varina is slated to return a number of Division I, Power 4 recruits, including 2027 three-star linebacker RJ Hudson (Clemson commit), 2027 three-star cornerback Sa Rex (Virginia commit) and 2028 three-star interior offensive lineman Jarmel Powell Jr..

Oscar Smith had a similar experience to Varina when it came to playing in the state championship as the Tigers breezed past North Stafford, 44-0, for the Class 6 title. The Tigers also bring back a bevy of talent themselves, including 2027 three-star quarterback Lonnie Andrews III (Virginia commit) and 2027 three-star athlete Donte Dent (James Madison commit).

According to the Virginia 2026 High School Football Massey Ratings, Varina and Oscar Smith are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

More about Varina High School

“Varina High School, located in Richmond, Virginia, is a dynamic public high school known for its strong academic programs, vibrant student life, and rich athletic tradition. As part of Henrico County Public Schools, VHS serves a diverse student body and fosters a culture of excellence, integrity, and community pride. The school is home to the Blue Devils and offers a wide array of extracurriculars, including championship-level sports teams and award-winning arts programs.”

More about Oscar Smith High School

“Oscar Smith High School, located in Chesapeake, Virginia, is known for its strong academic programs and outstanding athletic achievements. As part of Chesapeake Public Schools, OSHS serves a diverse student body and fosters excellence in academics, arts, and sports. The school’s football program is especially recognized at the state level. With a commitment to leadership and community involvement, Oscar Smith continues to build a legacy of pride and performance.”