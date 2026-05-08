Virginia's No. 1 ranked The St. James Academy football team reveals 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Virginia, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
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The Springfield (VA) The St. James Academy Strivers certainly made a name for themselves not only in the state of Virginia, but on a national level as well this past 2025 season. Among the victories this past 2025 season that really stood out for The St. James Academy were wins over Canada’s Clarkson Football North (76-42 win), Good Counsel of Maryland (47-3 win), Hun School (30-14 win) and The First Academy (41-40 win) in Orlando.
The Strivers recently released their 2026 schedule and its loaded with some of the best high school football programs in the country, including games against Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy and Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy.
“We want to continue to play the best year in and year out too push ourselves as players and staff,” The St. James Academy head coach Darryl Overton said to Rivals on Friday morning. “Also The St James is dedicated to providing our student athletes with the best experience. Only down side to our schedule is local teams outside of LSA don’t seemed interest in playing which could be some great matchups for our area.”
During the off-season, three-star running back Darren Williams and wide receiver Khalil Ferguson both transferred to the The St. James Academy, helping bolster what is arguably now one of the best rosters out of the DMV region.
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The full The St. James Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
The St. James Academy Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 29 – at Salt Lake City (UT) West, 3 p.m. PT
Sep. 4 – at Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic
Sep. 11 – at Prestige Academy
Sep. 18 – Lanham (MD) Mt. Zion Prep
Sep. 25 – Saint Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Oct. 2 – at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy
Oct. 9 – Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy
Oct. 16 – MU Sports Academy
Oct. 23 – at Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman
Oct. 30 – at Leesburg (VA) Loudoun Sports Academy
In 2025, The St. James Academy posted a 8-1 record and ranked as the No. 1 program in the state, according to the final Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.
How to Follow Virginia High School Football
For Virginia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Old Dominion, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Virginia.