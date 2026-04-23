Virginia's VHSL releases new transfer rule set to begin in July

The world surrounding Virginia high school athletics is changing in a major way when it comes to student-athlete transferring and the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released a set of guidelines to prepare incoming freshmen what those new rules are.

The new bylaw, known as Transfer Rule Exception 28A-7-2 (5), is set to go into effect starting on July 1, 2026 and starting into 2027, students that are eighth graders-soon-to-be-freshmen must be coming from the middle school that feeds that particular high school in order to be eligible. Otherwise, the student if outside of their zone must be approved to enter an academy or specialty program at the high school.

The VHSL released a FAQ regarding the new transfer rule for incoming freshmen heading into the 2026-27 school year:

Q: What is the current rule regarding 9th grade eligibility?

A: A student establishes eligibility in the high school where he or she enrolls as a 9th grade student.

Q: How is the new rule different?

A: The new rule that goes into effect on July 1, 2026, notes that a student must attend the feeder middle school for 8th grade in order to be eligible as a 9th grade student in the Fall of 2027 if he or she attends a high school outside of the attendance zone where he or she resides.

Q: What if my student doesn’t live in the attendance zone of the high school where he or she wishes to attend?

A: The new rule states that for a 9th grade student to be immediately eligible at a high school outside of the attendance zone where the student resides, the student must be approved to enter an academy or specialty program at that high school.

Q: What if my student isn’t accepted into an academy or specialty program or the school where he or she wishes to attend doesn’t have such a program?

A: The new rule states that for a 9th grade student to be immediately eligible at a high school outside of the attendance zone where the student resides, the student must have attended the feeder middle school of that high school for the entire 8th grade year.

Q: What if a student’s middle school feeds two or more different high schools?

A: The student would be eligible at the high school of the attendance zone where the student resides.

Q: What if the student is placed at a middle school by the Superintendent based on the welfare of the student and that middle school feeds two or more different high schools?

A: The Superintendent would determine the high school of attendance that best meets the needs of the student

Q: What if my student attends a private middle school?

A: Unless the student will be attending the high school in the attendance zone where the family resides, the student will have to withdraw from the private middle school and enroll in the feeder middle school for the 8th grade year to be eligible at the high school in 9th grade.

Q: What if a student’s parent works at a feeder middle school of a high school and the student attends that middle school with permission of the school division Superintendent even though they live in another attendance zone?

A: If the student resides in the same school district as the feeder middle school, then the student would have the option to attend either the high school of the attendance zone where the student resides or to attend the high school of the feeder middle school that the student attended for all of 8th grade year.

Q: What if a student’s parent works at a high school outside of the attendance zone where the student resides and the student wishes to attend the high school where the parent works?

A: If the student doesn’t reside in the same school district as the high school where the parent works, then the student must attend the feeder middle school of that high school.

Q: What if the student doesn’t reside in the same school division as where the parent works at the middle or high school?

A: The student would have to receive permission from the school division Superintendent to attend the feeder middle school for the 8th grade year in order to be immediately eligible in the 9th grade.

Q: Can the student who resides outside of the school division but has permission to attend the feeder middle school participate on the high school’s JV teams?

A: Currently, 8th grade students who do not reside in the attendance zone of the high school are not permitted to participate on the JV teams of that high school.

Q: Is a student who is currently in the 8th grade who hasn’t attended the feeder middle school of the high school where he or she wishes to attend affected by this new rule?

A: No. Because the rule does not go into effect until July 1, 2026, this year’s 8th grade students are not impacted. This year’s 8th grade students can still establish their 9th grade

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