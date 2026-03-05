Wakulla (Fla.) hires alum to take over football program

Scott Klees era ended at Wakulla High School (Fla.) last month, thus concluding a 24-year run as the War Eagles’ head football coach.

The school has found Klees’ replacement and it’s someone who’s very familiar with the town of Crawfordville. According to a press release by Wakulla County Schools on Wednesday, the school district has tabbed alum Derek Allen Jr. as the next head coach of the War Eagles.

“What excites me most about Coach Allen is his desire to not only lead our WHS program, but to expand and build a connection with younger athletes as well. Undoubtedly, that is what it will take to ensure this football-rich community continues to thrive,” Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Rick Myhre said in a press release. “In his interview with me, I asked him to define success for the program, and while of course winning matters, he stated that he felt success is when every player, whether they are a starter or a substitute, feels they are achieving their best and knows they are important to the team. I couldn’t help but think to myself, that’s the team I would want my child to play on.”

“As a coach, I am first committed to player development at every level of their lives. I believe that creating positive, caring relationships is the foundation of their growth… It is essential to create an environment that is conducive to learning and the ‘want’ to grow,” Allen said via the press release.

Allen Jr. takes over for Klees, who won 178 games and reached the state championship game in 2011 and 2015 under his watch. In Klees final season at the helm, Wakulla reached the region quarterfinal round of the Class 3A FHSAA state playoffs, falling to Bishop Kenny of Jacksonville.

The War Eagles finished with a 6-5 record and ranked as the No. 170, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

