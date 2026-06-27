Washington high school football championships returning to Husky Stadium

The 2026 Washington high school football playoffs will return to Husky Stadium, according to a recent report from the Seattle Times. The home of the University of Washington, the final games of the high school football season have been played at the stadium for four straight years.

Last year, the state title games were contested between Lake Stevens (Wa.) and Sumner (Wa.) at the highest level, in the 4A state championship game. Both teams also finished in the top three of Rivals Washington 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings, topped by Puyallup (Wa.).

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“Washington’s high school state football championships will reportedly return to Husky Stadium for a fourth consecutive season. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association reached a verbal agreement Friday with the University of Washington for all six state title games to be played Dec. 4-5 at Husky Stadium.” The Seattle Times revealed.

Last season, at Husky Stadium, the 4A state title game was a tight affair between two of the three top schools in the state. Going into overtime, senior running back Lance McGee set a state record, rushing for 6 touchdowns and 356 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

A three-star prospect, the Sumner linebacker and running back dual threat committed to Washington State. The seventh-best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings chose the Cougars over offers from Portland State, Oregon State, Boise State, and others.

Putting up 251 carries for 2,489 yards and 42 touchdowns in his senior year, McGee was named MaxPreps Washington Player of the Year.

Without their star backfield threat, Sumner will look to make it back to Husky Stadium next year. However, they will still have the crowning jewel of the class of 2027 in Washington, with four-star wide receiver Braylon Pope ranking as the top player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

“Smooth, coordinated pass-catcher with one of the more complete skill sets among outside wide receiver prospects in the 2027 cycle. Has projectable size, measuring in at over 6-foot-2 and around 190 pounds prior to his junior season. A fluid athlete with natural movement patterns.” Rivals scout Charles Power wrote.

Outside Sumner, teams across every level will also look to contest the Washington state championships next year, from 1A to 4A, as well as 1B and 2B. The state titles are scheduled for Dec. 4-5th, with the regular season kicking off on Friday, September 4th.