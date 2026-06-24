Washington (Ohio.) adds fourth transfer student to varsity roster

Massillon Washington (Ohio.) recently made the fourth addition of its summer offseason, with offensive tackle prospect Micah Walker transferring to the school. An unranked Rivals recruit, Walker, a class of 2028 prospect, spent last year at Macedonia Nordonia (Ohio.).

Last year, with Nordonia, the lineman, who can play on both sides of the line, finished the season with 19 total tackles, as well as a sack. With Walker on the line, Nordonia made the OHSAA Region 5 playoff bracket, where they defeated Twinsburg (Ohio.) before losing in the regional quarterfinals.

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“I will be Transferring Over to Massillon for the rest of my Highschool career!!” The lineman shared on his social media. Entering his Junior year, the class of 2028 prospect currently holds multiple D1 offers. This includes offers from Miami (Ohio.), UConn, Toledo, Kent State, and others.

Following his transfer, his new school, Washington, finished the season with a 9-3 record and ranked as the No. 14 program in the state, according to the final Ohio High School Football Massey Rankings. They lost in the OHSAA Region 7, regional final to Sunbury Big Walnut (Ohio.)

Following its failure to make the D2 final four playoffs last year, Washington has made numerous additions to its roster through transfer students this summer. The most notable being the announcement that four-star linebacker Brayton Freister would be transferring from Akron Archbishop Hoban (Ohio.)

The eighth-best prospect in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, the four-star safety has multiple D1 recruitment offers. Currently, he is being predicted by Rivals RPM to land at Oregon. He has taken four visits with the Ducks, while also visiting the likes of Penn State, Notre Dame, and USC.

Freister enters the year off the back of a standout season on both sides of the ball for Akron. Tottaling up 133 total tackles, 13 sacks, and forced four fumbles, on the other side of the ball, the four-star prospect rushed for 1,100 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

With both Walker and Freister, Washington also added Brayden’s brother, a three-star linebacker, to its varsity roster, alongside Euclid (Ohio.) tight end Da’Shaun Williams. Williams is a three-star prospect and the 34th best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Adding three-ranked prospects to its roster as well as a high-potential offensive lineman, the Tigers kick off their varsity football season at home to Cleveland Glenville (Ohio.). Also, scheduling a clash with the NFL Academy (London.), the school’s full varsity football schedule for next season can be viewed here.