Waxahachie (Texas) football announces 2026 schedule

Waxahachie will have a new head football coach on the sidelines in 2026 as it promoted defensive coordinator Lawrence Williams.

Williams takes over a program that finished 12-2, including pulling off a stunning 28-27 win over Duncanville during the regular season in 2025. He replaces former Waxahachie head coach Shane Tolleson, who moved on to the same position at Denton Ryan.

The Indians finished as the No. 10 team in Texas and No. 63 team in the nation, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. They’ve got their sights set on a state title and they now know the road ahead this coming season.

On Wednesday night, they revealed their 2026 schedule. Waxahachie won’t play consecutive games at home or on the road. The season begins on Aug. 28 at Ennis, while the first home game of the year is set for Sept. 4 against Coppell.

Some mammoth matchups are on the docket. An early trip to Denton to take on Guyer will have national eyes, as will October home battles against North Crowley and Duncanville — the team that defeated it in the playoffs last season.

The full schedule can be seen below.

Aug. 28 — at Ennis

Sept. 4 — vs. Coppell

Sept. 10 — at Guyer

Sept. 18 — vs. Lake Ridge

Sept. 15 — at Forester Field

Oct. 9 — vs. North Crowley

Oct. 16 — at Lancaster

Oct. 23 — vs. Duncanville

Oct. 30 — at Crowley

Nov. 5 — vs. Mansfield

