Waxahachie (Texas) football announces 2026 schedule
Waxahachie will have a new head football coach on the sidelines in 2026 as it promoted defensive coordinator Lawrence Williams.
Williams takes over a program that finished 12-2, including pulling off a stunning 28-27 win over Duncanville during the regular season in 2025. He replaces former Waxahachie head coach Shane Tolleson, who moved on to the same position at Denton Ryan.
The Indians finished as the No. 10 team in Texas and No. 63 team in the nation, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. They’ve got their sights set on a state title and they now know the road ahead this coming season.
On Wednesday night, they revealed their 2026 schedule. Waxahachie won’t play consecutive games at home or on the road. The season begins on Aug. 28 at Ennis, while the first home game of the year is set for Sept. 4 against Coppell.
Some mammoth matchups are on the docket. An early trip to Denton to take on Guyer will have national eyes, as will October home battles against North Crowley and Duncanville — the team that defeated it in the playoffs last season.
The full schedule can be seen below.
Waxahachie Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 28 — at Ennis
Sept. 4 — vs. Coppell
Sept. 10 — at Guyer
Sept. 18 — vs. Lake Ridge
Sept. 15 — at Forester Field
Oct. 9 — vs. North Crowley
Oct. 16 — at Lancaster
Oct. 23 — vs. Duncanville
Oct. 30 — at Crowley
Nov. 5 — vs. Mansfield
More about Waxahachie High School
Waxahachie High School, located in Waxahachie, Texas, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school, part of the Waxahachie Independent School District, fosters a spirit of excellence both in the classroom and on the field. The Waxahachie Indians, the school’s athletic teams, are highly competitive in various sports, particularly football and basketball. The school’s vibrant community, spirited by its rich tradition, encourages student involvement and school pride.
How to Follow Texas High School Football
For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Texas.