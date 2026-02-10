Waxahachie (TX) expected to promote Lawrence Williams to HFC

Waxahachie (TX) was one of the top Texas high school football programs from the 2025 season and have been on the search for a new head coach.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Indians search for head coach is expected to come to an end. Per Matt Stepp of DCTF, Waxahachie, pending board of directors approval, will promote defensive coordinator Lawrence Williams to the position of head football coach.

Williams replaces former Waxahachie head coach Shane Tolleson, who moved on to the same position at Denton Ryan.

BREAKING pending board approval tonight Waxahachie is expected to promote DC Lawrence Williams to HFC at Waxahachie HS #txhsfb @dctf https://t.co/jDVkLGi1ez — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) February 9, 2026

Williams takes over a Waxahachie program that finished 12-2 under Tolleson season, including pulling off a stunning 28-27 win over Duncanville during the regular season.

Tolleson was hired by Waxahachie away from Ryan ahead of the 2021 Texas high school football season. Since taking over, Tolleson has led the Indians to a 46-17 overall record.

The Indians finished as the No. 8 team in Texas, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Waxahachie High School

Waxahachie High School, located in Waxahachie, Texas, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school, part of the Waxahachie Independent School District, fosters a spirit of excellence both in the classroom and on the field. The Waxahachie Indians, the school’s athletic teams, are highly competitive in various sports, particularly football and basketball. The school’s vibrant community, spirited by its rich tradition, encourages student involvement and school pride.

