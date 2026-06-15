Way-Too-Early Rivals Top 25 National High School Football Rankings - June 15

The ‘Way-Too-Early’ set of Rivals National High School Football Rankings ahead of the 2026 season are out today and prepare to be rage baited, depending on what part of the country you are out of.

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Taking the No. 1 spot in these Top 25 rankings are last year’s UIL Class 6A-Division II state champion DeSoto Eagles, which return Texas Tech running back commitment SaRod Baker. The Eagles will start off the season down in South Florida against unranked Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas in a showdown of premier programs. Going down the line, you see begin to see many of the familiar programs from a year ago.

2025 Overtime Nationals champion Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy checks in as the lone non-Texas team at no. 4. Duncanville, Southlake Carroll and North Shore round out the Top 5 of the first top 25 high school football rankings. Which other 20 teams make their way in this way early set of preseason Top 25 rankings?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory. Here are the preseason National high school football Top 25 rankings of 2026, according to Massey as of June 5.

1. DeSoto Eagles (TX)

Starting off the rankings at the top spot are the defending 2025 UIL Class 6A-Division II state champion DeSoto Eagles, which went 13-3 on their way to a title. For what the team graduated at some of the most key positions on the field, including at quarterback in Legend Howell (2,455 yards, 27 touchdowns) and one of their top wide receivers with Boobie Feaster (100 catches, 1,777 yards). On its face without Howell and Feaster, it would seem like this would be difficult to see the Eagles at the top of this list. A big reason, however, is the return of Texas Tech running back commit SaRod Baker, who rushed for 3,081 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season. What will be tall telling of how good this DeSoto team really is, is early season matchups against St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida and Duncanville, which sits at no. 2 on this list. If the Eagles beat both of those teams, this No. 1 ranking is validated and then some.

2. Duncanville Panthers (TX)

We see our second team hailing from the Lone Star State in the No. 2 position here as Duncanville is looking to close out the legendary career of head coach Reginald Samples with a proverbial bang. Heading into the summer off-season, the Panthers have pieces to the puzzle that one would like, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Leading the way is Purdue wide receiver commitment Trenton Yancey, who totaled over 1,100 all-purpose yards and nearly 20 touchdowns in 2025. How 2027 quarterback Maximus The Great Denson (1,157 yards, 17 touchdowns in 2025) plays this fall is crucial to the Panthers’ overall success.

3. Southlake Carroll Dragons (TX)

The Southlake Carroll Dragons during the off-season promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to the position of head football coach as the program will have a new lead man for the first time in nearly a decade. Munn spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator under former longtime Dragons’ head coach Riley Dodge, who left last month to take an assistant coaching position at SMU. Dodge led the Dragons to a 14-1 record this past 2025 season and reaching the UIL Class 6A, Division II state semifinals. Now with Munn in and Dodge out, Southlake Carroll will also have to navigate life after the prolific duo of quarterback Angelo Renda and wide receiver Brock Boyd.

4. St. Frances Academy Panthers (MD)

The 2025 Overtime Nationals champion Baltimore St. Frances Academy Panthers are back in the mix towards and top and for plenty of reasons. One is that Panthers’ head coach Messay Hailemariam has a bundle of talent he already had slated to come back and several more have transferred in, bolstering this talented roster. The defense remains a very scary unit as it will be anchored by EDGE rushers Anthony Sweeney (Texas Tech commit), Jermaine Smith and Jayden Travers (Nebraska commit). Dual-threat quarterback Denari Hill is one of multiple options behind center for the Panthers in 2026 as the passer transferred in from Woodbridge High School (Va.) and threw for over 1,600 yards as a sophomore in 2024. The offense has a myriad of talent with running back Sa’Nir Brooks and wide receivers Samir Edwards, James Branch slated to all return. To think this group won’t be right there at the end is a mistake.

5. North Shore (TX)

The defending 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division I state champion North Shore (TX) Mustangs take the fifth and final spot in the rankings, being the third team hailing from Texas before we head to the 6-25 order. the road back to another state championship season won’t be a easy one as the Mustangs are slated to face off against John Curtis (La.), the second ranked team according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. North Shore knocked off Duncanville for the 6A-I title and have the talent to do so once again. Last season, the Mustangs didn’t play a single out-of-state opponent and this time around will do so in hopes of making a splash nationally. Can they run the table and repeat playing one of the Lone Star state’s toughest schedules?

6. Mater Dei (CA)

7. Buford (GA)

8. Bixby (OK)

9. St. John Bosco (CA)

10. IMG Academy (FL)

11. Allen (TX)

12. Carrollton (GA)

13. Corner Canyon (UT)

14. North Crowley (TX)

15. Thompson (AL)

16. Aledo (TX)

17. Thomas County Central (GA)

18. Santa Margarita Catholic (CA)

19. Grayson (GA)

20. Summer Creek (TX)

21. C.E. King (TX)

22. Waxahachie (TX)

23. Guyer (TX)

24. Centennial (CA)

25. Edna Karr (LA)

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.